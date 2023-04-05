Additionally we also know a vital part of keeping you healthy is by putting the formula through testing to confirm that the product will remain stable and safe through its shelf life. These have been tested to ensure preservative efficacy, and will regularly undergo batch testing during the production process. We use a natural, patented preservative system known as Geogard Ultra®. It is a synergistic blend of gluconolactone and sodium benzoate that not only has broad spectrum preservation efficacy, but can actually contribute to skin hydration. The blend is in compliance with ECOCERT/COSMOS, NATRUE and the Soil Association.

Finally, there’s the planet’s health to consider. We want to make sure that we are selecting as eco-friendly packaging that’s available to us. The formula is housed in an amber glass jar with a cap that’s made with 25% PCR. It is shipped to you in boxes that are made from 100% recycled paper and are fully curbside recyclable as well. We also manufacture our formula in a plant powered by 100% wind energy.

The formula itself contains organic (when possible) and naturally-derived ingredients that come from renewable resources. And we avoid using fossil fuel-derived ingredients that aren’t biodegradable (and thus end up in the water supply.)

As we move forward, we will make changes when new green technology becomes available to us. But for now, we’re very proud of choices we’ve made—and can assure you whenever we were faced with a hard choice in terms of packaging, supply chain, shipping (i.e., contributing to the carbon footprint), we never took the easy way out. The future of our planet is too important to take short cuts.