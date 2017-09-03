Day 7: Everything You Need To Know About Mantras
What is meditation? How do I begin a practice? Is there a right and wrong way to learn? If you have questions about meditation—you’re not alone. That’s why we’ve created a 14-Day Meditation Challenge to answer your most pressing meditation questions and help you develop a new habit that could transform your stress levels, your relationship with yourself and others, and ultimately—your life.
Mantras are an incredibly helpful tool to use as an anchor during your meditation. Learn how to use these "mind vehicles" to enhance your meditation experience.
Meditation Challenge Day 7: How to Use Mantras in Meditation
Sorry you missed our meditation challenge! Luckily, it was inspired by one of our classes: A Meditation Expert's 14-Day Guide. Check it out for access to all of Light's amazing videos. And in the meantime, here's a sample video that explains what a meditation challenge is all about: