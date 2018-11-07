I just turned 44 years old.

Looking back, I've had some amazing life experiences. I've gone from flat broke to having money to being broke again, and then back. I've been told by doctors that I had incurable conditions and then completely healed myself naturally. I've had loved ones who were here one minute and dead the next. I've had my heart broken and then found my soul mate. I've shared a lot of these experiences previously on mindbodygreen as well as in my book, Wellth.

But I've never shared publicly the full story of my health journey and just how awful I felt at my lowest point. When I hit rock bottom, I was tired, I was bloated, I was even anxious—and I'm not usually anxious! I found myself needing naps during the day, and I never nap! I thought I was doing everything right to improve my health, but nothing was working.

I went from doctor to doctor trying to figure out what was wrong with me. Gastroenterologists to neurologists, you name the specialty, I sought out the top doctor in the field. I also saw every alternative healer I could find, including acupuncturists, herbalists, and intuitives. I did colon hydrotherapy for months, went to an iridologist twice (someone who looks into your eyes to diagnose disease—yes, unusual!), and had an endoscopy. Nothing was too weird—or too Western. I just desperately wanted answers.

I knew something was wrong, but even after seeing all those doctors and healers, I still had no answers. I started to question myself and think, Is this all just in my head? I didn’t know if I would ever understand what was going on in my body or if I would ever get better. Did I have an autoimmune disease? Did I have a parasite? Did I have leaky gut? I was determined to get to the bottom of why I felt so terrible.

But it wasn't until I went to see Dr. Frank Lipman that I truly began a journey into the world of functional medicine and nutrition, and I learned a lot along the way. I sought out the top doctors and experts in the field and worked with them personally to restore my health. Finally, I began to see changes. I have since fundamentally changed how I eat and understand when Eastern and Western medicine work and where they aren't enough. Now at age 44, I feel better than I ever have. I'm stronger, leaner, more focused, and more joyful. I'm a better partner, a better parent, and a better leader as a result.

