If you’re familiar with mbg’s personal care line, then you know we’re sticklers for skin barrier support. This body cream fits right into the roster, as it’s rich in botanical butters, oils, and nourishing extracts to feed skin with fatty acids and antioxidants. Think: certified organic aloe (great for dark spots), shea butter, mango seed butter (a natural source for vitamin C), cocoa butter, squalane (superb for fine lines), and vitamin E.

But because of those aforementioned butters, the whip-thick formula makes my skin feel so. Dang. Smooth. See, those botanical butters are rich in emollients that are known to fill in microcracks in the skin—they’re also what gives the cream its smooth, luxurious texture.

Shea butter, in particular, has specifically been shown to seal moisture into the skin and protect the skin barrier1 . One study even suggests it has similar topical effects as ceramides2 —or the lipids that are literally responsible for sealing your skin barrier. And thanks to the types of fatty acids it contains (namely linoleic acid and oleic acid), it tends to be nongreasy and easily absorbed. And mango seed butter, being a natural source of the antioxidant vitamin C, can help support the skin's collagen layer—plus this is further bolstered with vitamin E, to further improve the antioxidant capabilities of the cream.