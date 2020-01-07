Many women probably agree that getting a pelvic exam isn't the most enjoyable thing to do, but we do it because it's recommended by our OB/GYNs. But for women under 21, these exams can be uncomfortable, traumatic, and, according to the medical standard of care, completely unnecessary.

For several years, practice advisories from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) and the American Cancer Society (ACS) have stated that cervical cancer screenings should begin at age 21.

Despite those guidelines, a new study published in JAMA Internal Medicine found about 2.6 million young women received a bimanual pelvic exam (BPE) in the last year, and 2.2 million received a Papanicolaou test (Pap smear). In both cases, more than half were not medically needed.

Invasiveness and overdiagnosis of HPV from these unwarranted exams can lead to psychological trauma, according to OB/GYN Suzanne Gilberg-Lenz, M.D.