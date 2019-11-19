mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News
|
Fact Checked

Mild Hearing Loss Linked To Cognitive Decline, Study Finds

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.

Image by Jacob Lund / iStock

November 19, 2019 — 22:05 PM

Temperatures have dropped, and winter coats are no longer in storage, so if you're anything like us, Christmas music is already blasting through your noise-canceling headphones.

We're not trying to be grinches, but a recent study conducted by Columbia University might convince you to turn down the volume. 

A study published in JAMA Otolaryngology—Head & Neck Surgery analyzed data from 6,451 adults who underwent hearing and cognitive testing. For every 10 decibels (dB) lost, cognitive function also declined. 

People in the early stages of hearing loss—just 10 dB below "perfect hearing"—showed the largest decrease in cognitive ability.

Research has previously linked hearing loss to cognitive decline, but the studies were performed only on adults with clinically diagnosed hearing loss (aka those who are unable to hear sounds below 25 dB). For reference, 25 dB includes a standard whisper or the sound of rustling leaves.

Justin S. Golub, M.D., leader of the study, said that hearing loss has been linked to social isolation, depression, cognitive decline, and even dementia. "Hearing loss is not benign," Golub said. "[It] should be treated. This study suggests, the earlier, the better." 

While the study found a connection between hearing loss and cognitive decline, it did not conclude why the two were related. "It's possible that people who don't hear well tend to socialize less and, as a result, they tend to have fewer stimulating conversations," Golub said. 

The National Institutes of Health are funding a study now to see if hearing aids can delay cognitive decline and hopefully prevent dementia. 

Helpful as they may be, hearing aids probably aren't at the top of your list this holiday season. If you're looking to unwrap something a little more exciting, our gift guide is a good place to start! 

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
Parenting

A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/mild-hearing-loss-linked-to-cognitive-decline-study-finds

Your article and new folder have been saved!