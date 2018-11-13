Michael Taylor, Co-Founder Of Strala, On Moving Well & Living In Alignment

Michael Taylor is the co-founder of Strala Yoga, a tai chi expert, and all-around movement guru. Mike and his wife Tara (and daughter Daisy!) are also close family friends. He studied mind-body medicine at Harvard and complementary medicine at Oxford. Because he has more than 30 years of experience with Eastern movement and healing practices, people come to him for innovative ways to relieve stress and, as he says, "to get out of their own way."

At mbg we call him our "best mover," not only because he is trained in yoga, tai chi, qiqong, and martial arts but because of his deep passion for how to move well. For him, movement is a form of healing. After his brother died in his 20s, Mike sought answers beyond traditional medicine and found that many of the answers come from within, movement being a way to unlock them. "Everything you do can be a practice of moving well," said Mike, as long as you do so with ease and softness.

In this podcast episode, Mike discusses the movement practices that helped him move forward—healthier and happier. We talk about what it means to live in alignment with your body and how to deepen your relationship with movement. For him it comes down to bettering ourselves so we can better the world. You. We. All. is his mantra as he looks to the future of movement and wellness. After listening, you will feel like you've known Mike for as many years as I have, and I can promise, his words will stay with you long after.