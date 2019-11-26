Merino Wool: The Case For This Sustainable Sweater Fabric

One of the biggest contributors of plastic pollution, believe it or not, comes from our clothing. While we’ve made great strides toward purchasing recycled garments, we don’t realize that even the process of washing our favorite separates (yes, even on delicate!) contributes to the growing plastic pollution epidemic—the microplastics from our clothing filter out of our washing machines and into our oceans, which can build up and harm our marine environments. In efforts to combat this microplastic crisis, people are figuring out new ways we can help save our planet—and look stylish at the same time.

Enter Merino wool: A type of wool that’s biodegradable, renewable, and organic. This fabric is taking the fashion industry by storm, and with its sustainability benefits and high-quality composition, it’s no secret why.

Here’s everything you need to know about Merino wool, so you can become the next generation conscious consumer.