Business coach Christine Miles, M.S., M.Ed., recently polled leaders of over a dozen organizations, asking them how their employees are doing.

“The response has been overwhelmingly, ‘I think they are managing pretty well.’ When asking employees a similar question, their answers have been quite different,” she tells mbg. “Each has expressed that some aspect of the lockdown is causing them significant stress or anxiety. We need to understand that people are not really okay and intervene now, or another epidemic is on the horizon.”

We’re not used to working from home. Some of us have zero desks, and suddenly we have to share space with boisterous children home-schooling too? Add cramped spaces, and it is hell. As it is, we are incinerating energy on hypervigilance when outdoors, wondering about the future, and worrying about toilet paper. Our energy supplies are even more compromised than ever.

The next phase of COVID-19 will involve a spike in burnout. Already, many people have experienced their bosses expecting them to work even harder now that they’re working from home, and across multiple time zones. Miles says that employees she’s spoken with have “felt burdened with too many back-to-back meetings without sufficient breaks or time to get their actual work done. Furthermore, the lack of in-person interaction made them less effective in general.”

We cannot expect ourselves to simply “get up and go” and instantly adapt to this new work-from-home setup. Endless Zoom calls and increasing expectations, coupled with the pressure to work harder lest we lose our jobs, has already led to burnout.

“People don’t really know how to adapt their working style into their home environment,” business coach Vanessa Bennett tells me. “People sit down longer, there’s no incidental movement to go to meetings or get coffee, and the bathroom is a lot closer. So you’re not getting all the release of neurotransmitters by incidental movement. Some people also have meeting burnout. It’s not Zoom that’s the issue. Everyone is overcompensating. And a lot of these issues were already existing in the office. Now it’s simply amplified.”