Of course, the idea that sex is very good for your health is far from new. Research has long shown having sex tends to reduce negative emotions and improve people's moods both that day and the following one, and it can even keep your blood pressure from rising in response to stress. Physical touch and orgasms flood your brain with feel-good chemicals like endorphins, oxytocin, and dopamine, all of which tend to soothe the mind and reduce symptoms of depression, anxiety, and psychological distress.

"In my practice, self-care and stress management are not luxuries, and regularly releasing hormones like oxytocin is a great way to help manage a hectic schedule, as this bonding hormone buffers against stress hormones like cortisol," functional naturopathic medical doctor Jolene Brighten writes at mbg. "You've probably experienced that anti-anxiety boost after sex, and researchers find oxytocin can reduce social anxiety."

And about that third of people who listed better sleep as one of their favorite gains from a good romp in the sack: That's not just in their heads. According to Brighten, orgasms really do improve your sleep quality: "If you find yourself or your partner drifting off into a pleasant slumber right after sex, you can thank your orgasms. Oxytocin reduces cortisol levels, calming your mind so you can sleep better. Orgasms also release vasopressin, which accompanies the release of your neuroprotective hormone melatonin."