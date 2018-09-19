How Whole30's Melissa Hartwig Overcame Debt & A Shopping Addiction To Launch A Wellness Empire

When I started Whole30, luckily I had a retention bonus from my last company that I used to get it off the ground. Once that started taking off, two things happened: One, I started buckling down with therapy to figure out why I was doing what I was doing, and that helped. Two, I started getting really serious about paying off my debt and living more simply.

But it took me years to rebuild my credit rating. I could not get a car loan probably for like five or six years to save my life. I ended up having to charge a few things off. I worked with my creditors. It was in collections at this point. They would say, "What would this mean if you could pay 15 percent?" I knew that was bad for my credit rating, but it was better to pay it off and have it be done.

I tackled the small things first: I consolidated my student loans to get a better deal. I also got rid of all of my credit cards except for two. I canceled all of my store cards, all my specialty cards. I set up an auto payment to pay it off entirely at the end of every month so I didn't overextend. And then, every once in a while, when I felt like I was brave, I would dive into something big, like the student loans, and figure out what I could do to make them a little bit more manageable.