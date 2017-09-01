On rest days, Tobias has a fairly long to-do list—and it's mostly made up of recovery and self-care tactics. "I do cryotherapy; that's an everyday practice for me—especially the day before games I just go over and get it done. It's really just three minutes. I turn up the music and get up out of there. You walk out and you just feel like you can do it again," he says. "I also use weightlifting for recovery, just getting in the gym and making sure that blood is flowing. This year I started lifting on game days."

He also tries to limit his smartphone time to make room for practices that make him feel happy and calm, like reading and meditation. "To meditate, I use Headspace," he says. "I like it a lot. Just to give your mind that time, that relaxation, that free time. So much of the day is occupied by us on our phones. That relaxation is key. I’m a big reader too—I read a book called Blood Brothers on Muhammad Ali and Malcolm X; it was really insightful. I have fun too! I have a lot of fun."

