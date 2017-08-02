mindbodygreen

Close banner

Everyone On This All-Female Basketball Team Is 80+

Leigh Weingus
mbg Contributor By Leigh Weingus
mbg Contributor
Leigh Weingus is a New York City based freelance journalist writing about health, wellness, feminism, entertainment, personal finance, and more. She received her bachelor’s in English and Communication from the University of California, Davis.
Everyone On This All-Female Basketball Team Is 80+

Photo by San Diego Senior Women's Basketball Association

August 2, 2017

Think you have to be young and spry to dribble a basketball down a court? Think again. The San Diego Senior Women’s Basketball Association, which has 14 teams of women over age 50, has one team that stands out. They’re called The Splash, and every member of the team is 80 and over.

The members of The Splash aren't just there to socialize and get some exercise. They’re in it for the competition. “We play to win,” says 91-year-old Meg Skinner. And they have: The team just landed a corporate sponsorship with Miracle Whip for the 2017-2018 season.

In addition to providing them with an exciting purpose and a whole lot of fun, the women of The Splash hope to inspired other older women to get involved in sports.

"I was 78 years old when I got my first basketball shoes, so that was a thrill," 85-year-old Grace Larsen said in an ESPN segment released earlier this summer. "Growing up, we didn't have sports like the girls do today. We didn't have the opportunity to play. I thought, 'Gee, that would be so much fun if I could actually play basketball.'"

While it absolutely helps that the members of The Splash are getting regular exercise, the secret to their longevity may also have to do with how immersed they feel in their team's community. Studies show that having strong social relationships leads to grater longterm health, and that's something these women certainly have.

Love reading about real-life Wonder Women? Here’s what the world’s oldest yogi wishes she could tell her younger self.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Leigh Weingus
Leigh Weingus mbg Contributor
Leigh Weingus is a New York City based freelance journalist and former Senior Relationships Editor at mindbodygreen where she analyzed new research on human behavior, looked at the...

More On This Topic

Personal Growth

Why Hobbies Are More Important Than Ever & How To Start One Right Now

Katina Mountanos
Why Hobbies Are More Important Than Ever & How To Start One Right Now
Integrative Health

How Challenging Yourself Later In Life Helps Keep Your Brain Healthy

Abby Moore
How Challenging Yourself Later In Life Helps Keep Your Brain Healthy
$99.99

The 20 Minute Workout Challenge

With Shauna Harrison
The 20 Minute Workout Challenge
Mental Health

7 Types Of Subtle Experiences That Can Develop Into Micro-Traumas

Julie Nguyen
7 Types Of Subtle Experiences That Can Develop Into Micro-Traumas
Integrative Health

What An Herbalist, Midwife & Integrative MD Says About The Coronavirus

Jason Wachob
What An Herbalist, Midwife & Integrative MD Says About The Coronavirus
Integrative Health

Too Much Salt Weakens Immunity — Here's What A Healthy Amount Looks Like

Sarah Regan
Too Much Salt Weakens Immunity — Here's What A Healthy Amount Looks Like

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

What Is Curcumin? Why This Anti-Inflammatory Active Is A Game-Changer

Korin Miller
What Is Curcumin? Why This Anti-Inflammatory Active Is A Game-Changer
Mental Health

How To Retrain Your Brain In Response To Crisis, From An Expert

Abby Moore
How To Retrain Your Brain In Response To Crisis, From An Expert
Integrative Health

10 Reasons Hugging Is Good For Your Physical & Emotional Well-Being

Ashley Uzer, MBA
10 Reasons Hugging Is Good For Your Physical & Emotional Well-Being
Integrative Health

How Many Calories Does Kissing Burn? Here's The Research

Julia Guerra
How Many Calories Does Kissing Burn? Here's The Research
Functional Food

Nutritionists Open Up A Can Of Roasted Red Peppers & This Is What They Make

Abby Moore
Nutritionists Open Up A Can Of Roasted Red Peppers & This Is What They Make
Beauty

Why This Vitamin Is Great For Skin Hydration, Scar Healing & More

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
Why This Vitamin Is Great For Skin Hydration, Scar Healing & More
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/meet-the-all-female-basketball-team-where-everyone-is-over-80

Your article and new folder have been saved!