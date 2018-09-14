I'm 47 now, and I've been meditating for decades now. So I've been through many phases with it.

I've been an irregular meditator throughout my life, though. I was five months pregnant on 9/11, and that was a very pivotal time for me in thinking about how I wanted to serve as a mother. That began my journey of self-discovery, which came out of fear and anxiety and thoughts like, "Why am I bringing this beautiful soul into a world that has a lot of pain and suffering?" During pregnancy and early toddler-hood days, I wasn't teaching my kids meditation. It was a practice that I used just for myself. Then, as my kids grew older, I lost my personal meditation practice for several years and just about four to five years ago really recommitted to it, and it was transformational.

Now my practices are my anchors; without them, I think I'd go crazy.

Having been through my own phases, though, I want parents to know that at some stages, you just don't have the time. Let go of the guilt and find the practices that work for you. Sometimes as a parent, you just need to pause and take a deep breath at the end of those crazy days when your kids are throwing tantrums; that can create a shift. Or setting an intention as a parent about how you want to spend the day with your child can create an anchor for the day. But don't feel guilty if you can't sit quietly today—it's OK. The whole point of this is to lead a more peaceful and joyful life, so approach it with that attitude.