Is McDonald's Trying To Get Way Healthier?

Is McDonald's Trying To Get Way Healthier?

Photo by Mosuno

October 7, 2017

The day is finally here—the McVegan has just been announced. McDonald's is testing their first-ever vegan hamburger in a restaurant in Finland, with potential to roll out worldwide if things go well. The burger is made from soy and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup, and mustard (no cheese), and speaks to a corporate belief that the vegan trend is here to stay. So far, customer response has been positive:

While we're excited to see big chains capable of really making a difference embracing different types of dietary preferences, the McVegan is also a good example of something not necessarily being healthy simply because it's vegan. The ketchup is still sugar-laden, the bun is still processed, and there's no word yet on whether the soy is genetically modified, although it's likely at least quite processed. Served with a side of fries (which the chain is quick to point out are vegan as well, although they're cooked in omega-6-rich vegetable oil), the meal is an inflammation-bomb. It's a good reminder that no matter what type of diet you subcribe to, fresh vegetables and less-processed food are always the best choices.

Psst: This is the secret to making vegetable-stuffed vegan Mexican food.

And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

