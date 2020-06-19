mindbodygreen

The Probiotic That Helps Your Digestion Run Smoothly, According To mbg Reviews

Abby Moore
June 19, 2020 — 9:43 AM

Many of the stories we write on mindbodygreen focus on the role the gut plays in overall health. That's because research continues to support a correlation between the gut and brain health, skin health, and even immune function.* To enhance gut health, as well as manage discomfort from gas, bloating, and constipation, mindbodygreen developed probiotic+.*

Four targeted strains to beat bloating and help reduce abdominal fat.*

The four-strain probiotic supplement contains B. lactis HN019, which helps decrease intestinal transit time for patients with constipation.* In other words, the good bacteria can help food travel through the digestive tract more quickly, and ultimately support healthy pooping.*

The beneficial effects of probiotics have been well-studied, but the reviews of probiotic+ we receive from the mbg community are equally important to us. We’ve been thrilled to see how probiotic+ has supported healthy digestion and regularity among mbg users.* Here are just a few comments people have made since its launch:

“If you have digestive issues, this is the probiotic for you.”*

“I’ve been taking probiotics for about 5 years and never really noticed a real difference in the way I looked or felt. I just took them because I knew they were “good for me.” I started taking probiotic+ at the beginning of February, and a week in, I started noticing a real difference in the way I felt (less bloated and gassy, TMI, but true).* Three weeks in, I noticed real changes in my digestion.* If you have digestive issues, this is the probiotic for you.* I am now on their auto-order program!”

—Ivete C.

“This has helped me become regular.”

“This has helped me become regular and eliminated my bloating.*”

—Maria R.

“This probiotic helps me poop regularly, smoothly, gently, and healthily.*”

“I'm just going to put this bluntly: this probiotic helps me poop regularly, smoothly, gently, and healthily.* I've had issues for years and I have found the solution. Worked very quickly to get me regular and comfortable.* I'm so thankful for it. Thank you mindbodygreen!”

—Debra S.

“It’s provided regularity and increased energy.*”

“I’ve used several different brands and types of probiotics over the years. This probiotic has been working well. It’s provided regularity and increased energy.*”

—Mary F. 

“I noticed a difference in my digestion. Less gas and bloating.”

“After using this product for just one month I noticed a difference in my digestion.* Less gas and bloating. Less of a heavy feeling in my gut.* HIGHLY recommend. Worth every cent.”

—Dianne M.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
