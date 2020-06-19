The Probiotic That Helps Your Digestion Run Smoothly, According To mbg Reviews
Many of the stories we write on mindbodygreen focus on the role the gut plays in overall health. That's because research continues to support a correlation between the gut and brain health, skin health, and even immune function.* To enhance gut health, as well as manage discomfort from gas, bloating, and constipation, mindbodygreen developed probiotic+.*
The four-strain probiotic supplement contains B. lactis HN019, which helps decrease intestinal transit time for patients with constipation.* In other words, the good bacteria can help food travel through the digestive tract more quickly, and ultimately support healthy pooping.*
The beneficial effects of probiotics have been well-studied, but the reviews of probiotic+ we receive from the mbg community are equally important to us. We’ve been thrilled to see how probiotic+ has supported healthy digestion and regularity among mbg users.* Here are just a few comments people have made since its launch:
“If you have digestive issues, this is the probiotic for you.”*
“I’ve been taking probiotics for about 5 years and never really noticed a real difference in the way I looked or felt. I just took them because I knew they were “good for me.” I started taking probiotic+ at the beginning of February, and a week in, I started noticing a real difference in the way I felt (less bloated and gassy, TMI, but true).* Three weeks in, I noticed real changes in my digestion.* If you have digestive issues, this is the probiotic for you.* I am now on their auto-order program!”
—Ivete C.
“This has helped me become regular.”
“This has helped me become regular and eliminated my bloating.*”
—Maria R.
“This probiotic helps me poop regularly, smoothly, gently, and healthily.*”
“I'm just going to put this bluntly: this probiotic helps me poop regularly, smoothly, gently, and healthily.* I've had issues for years and I have found the solution. Worked very quickly to get me regular and comfortable.* I'm so thankful for it. Thank you mindbodygreen!”
—Debra S.
“It’s provided regularity and increased energy.*”
“I’ve used several different brands and types of probiotics over the years. This probiotic has been working well. It’s provided regularity and increased energy.*”
—Mary F.
“I noticed a difference in my digestion. Less gas and bloating.”
“After using this product for just one month I noticed a difference in my digestion.* Less gas and bloating. Less of a heavy feeling in my gut.* HIGHLY recommend. Worth every cent.”
—Dianne M.