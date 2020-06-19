The four-strain probiotic supplement contains B. lactis HN019, which helps decrease intestinal transit time for patients with constipation.* In other words, the good bacteria can help food travel through the digestive tract more quickly, and ultimately support healthy pooping.*

The beneficial effects of probiotics have been well-studied, but the reviews of probiotic+ we receive from the mbg community are equally important to us. We’ve been thrilled to see how probiotic+ has supported healthy digestion and regularity among mbg users.* Here are just a few comments people have made since its launch: