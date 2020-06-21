I'm An RD & This Supplement Helped Relieve My IBS-Like Symptoms For Good

As a dietitian, a high-quality probiotic supplement is one of the first things I encourage my clients and social media followers to add to their routine. Gut health is definitely a passion of mine. As we continue to learn so much about the gut, and how it’s connected to many other pathways in the body that impact our digestion, mood, immunity and more, I think taking a probiotic every day is a small, attainable way to stay healthy and to feel your best.*

My mindset around probiotics was further solidified after I experienced some pretty severe digestion issues of my own—and that's when I discovered an option that works best for me.