I'm An RD & This Supplement Helped Relieve My IBS-Like Symptoms For Good

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health

This Supplement Helped Relieve My IBS-Like Symptoms—And I Now Recommend It To All Of My Clients

Maggie Michalczyk, R.D.
Registered Dietitian By Maggie Michalczyk, R.D.
Registered Dietitian
Maggie Michalczyk is a registered dietitian with a B.S. in dietetics from Michigan State University. She is also a recipe developer specializing in millennial nutrition, and founded the blog Once Upon A Pumpkin to share her journey.
This Probiotic Supplement Helped Relieve My IBS Symptoms—And I Now Recommend It To All Of My Clients

Image by mbg Creative / Contributor

June 21, 2020 — 9:42 AM

As a dietitian, a high-quality probiotic supplement is one of the first things I encourage my clients and social media followers to add to their routine. Gut health is definitely a passion of mine. As we continue to learn so much about the gut, and how it’s connected to many other pathways in the body that impact our digestion, mood, immunity and more, I think taking a probiotic every day is a small, attainable way to stay healthy and to feel your best.*

My mindset around probiotics was further solidified after I experienced some pretty severe digestion issues of my own—and that's when I discovered an option that works best for me. 

My review of probiotic+

probiotic+

Four targeted strains to beat bloating and help reduce abdominal fat.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.9)
probiotic+

During a trip to Thailand in early 2019, I got food poisoning—and afterward, my gut just wasn’t the same. My best guess is that the food poisoning really wiped out all of the good bacteria in my gut. I would randomly experience IBS-like symptoms for months following that trip at random—it was so frustrating to deal with. 

Fast-forward to almost 6 months after the trip when I began incorporating mindbodygreen's probiotic+. Slowly but surely, I noticed my IBS-like symptoms were happening fewer and far between, within just a few weeks of using the supplement consistently.* I was so excited that something was finally working—which improved my mood in and of itself.*

Advertisement

Why I recommend probiotic+ to my clients for bloat and digestion issues.

I'm An RD & This Supplement Helped Relieve My IBS-Like Symptoms For Good

Image by Maggie Michalczyk

As someone who has experienced digestion issues of my own, I totally understand feeling like you’re not sure what to do when something feels off. And even if you do start to look into probiotics, it can be very overwhelming to know which ones actually work, considering all of the types of probiotics out there.

Being the only probiotic blend in the world with this particular combination of four strains of bacteria specifically designed to reduce bloating and aid digestion, I trust probiotic+.* Knowing that it’s made research-backed information, high-quality standards, and responsibility at the forefront is very important to me*—and in line with my nutrition philosophy rooted in evidence-based science.

Taking probiotic+ is one of the simplest ways we can improve how we feel on a daily basis.

I take mine as part of my morning routine, along with a big glass of water, and feel good knowing that it’s helping me keep my digestion on track and my giving my gut the good bacteria it needs to keep me healthy.* 

Advertisement
Maggie Michalczyk, R.D.
Maggie Michalczyk, R.D. Registered Dietitian
Maggie Michalczyk is a registered dietitian with a B.S. in dietetics from Michigan State University. She is also a recipe developer specializing in millennial nutrition, and founded the...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

The Critical Ingredient Your Greens Powder Needs & May Be Missing

Abby Moore
The Critical Ingredient Your Greens Powder Needs & May Be Missing
Integrative Health

Protest Well-Being Tips: How To Make Sure Your Health Isn't Compromised

Abby Moore
Protest Well-Being Tips: How To Make Sure Your Health Isn't Compromised
Nature

How Gender & The Environment Are Intrinsically Linked

Sarah Regan
How Gender & The Environment Are Intrinsically Linked
Recipes

A Refreshing 3-Ingredient Mocktail With A Full Serving Of Vegetables

Abby Moore
A Refreshing 3-Ingredient Mocktail With A Full Serving Of Vegetables
Spirituality

This Is A Big Week For Love & Romance, According To Astrology

The AstroTwins
This Is A Big Week For Love & Romance, According To Astrology
Integrative Health

An MD Shares The Lesser-Known Causes Of Bloat & What To Do About It

Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
An MD Shares The Lesser-Known Causes Of Bloat & What To Do About It
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Spirituality

2 Ultrarare Cancer New Moons Are Coming Our Way: How To Harness Their Power

The AstroTwins
2 Ultrarare Cancer New Moons Are Coming Our Way: How To Harness Their Power
Recipes

It's Not Just For Meat & Veggies: 16 Fruits That Taste Great Grilled

Eliza Sullivan
It's Not Just For Meat & Veggies: 16 Fruits That Taste Great Grilled
Beauty

Have Sensitive Skin? Here Are The 9 Best Gentle Laundry Detergents To Use

Jamie Schneider
Have Sensitive Skin? Here Are The 9 Best Gentle Laundry Detergents To Use
Recipes

4 Essential Tips For Grilling Veggies That'll Even Impress Meat-Eaters

Genevieve Taylor
4 Essential Tips For Grilling Veggies That'll Even Impress Meat-Eaters
Beauty

Almond Oil Is The Most Underrated Ingredient For Soft, Healthy Hair: Here's Why

Andrea Jordan
Almond Oil Is The Most Underrated Ingredient For Soft, Healthy Hair: Here's Why
Beauty

Putting Hydrogen Peroxide On Your Pimples? Derms Say It's Not So Safe

Jamie Schneider
Putting Hydrogen Peroxide On Your Pimples? Derms Say It's Not So Safe
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/mbg-probiotic-review-maggie-michalczyk

Your article and new folder have been saved!