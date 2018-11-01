mindbodygreen

Shake Out Stiff Legs With This Dance Move You Can Do Anytime, Anywhere

Image by Miachel Breton / mbg Creative

November 1, 2018

Here at mbg, we believe in Mindful Movement. In our video series, we'll break down various moves designed to help you take care of your physical body and connect you to your emotional and spiritual self. This week, we're having a dance party with yogi Zoe Welch.

Ready to bust a move? You can take your impromptu dance party to the next level by tying in movements that will activate the legs, like this variation by yogi and dancer Zoe Welch. This step also requires you to keep your core engaged and abs tight, so it's a great all-around workout that just feels like fun. Follow along with Zoe as she breaks down exactly how it's done:


