This Lip Balm Hydrates Like No Other, According to 16 People Who've Tried It
Finding a lip balm you love proves quite the challenge. The all-time perfect product moisturizes deeply, stays on throughout the day, and includes a gentle formula with an array of high-quality, conditioning ingredients (the skin on your lips, after all, is much thinner and more sensitive than other regions of your face). Quite the challenge, indeed.
Well, many of our users seem to agree that we have created that holy grail lip product. Here, we’ve compiled a list of customer reviews for our ultra-hydrating lip balm, so you can hear why this salve is worth the hype, straight from the shoppers themselves.
lip balm
Moringa-based formula which feeds your skin antioxidants, instantly hydrates, and protects your lips
Creating a product that has both our bodies and the planet in mind is one of our top priorities, which is why we decided to go with a vegan, responsibly-crafted formula, using sunflower seed wax as a base. This gives the balm a non-sticky glide and provides extra antioxidant properties that can help create a barrier over the skin. And on a purely aesthetic note, that plant-based wax offers the perfect amount of shine, with a satin-like (but not too glossy) finish.
But one of the main reasons this lip balm stands out against the rest is because of the minimal and naturally-derived ingredient list. While the blend is simple and no-fuss, each humectant, emollient, and occlusive is thoughtfully formulated to nurture dry, delicate lips—so you get the most bang for your buck. Here’s a helpful cheat sheet with some highlights:
- Shea butter: Heals dry patches.
- Moringa seed oil: Soothes irritation.
- Cocoa seed butter: Deeply moisturizes the skin and is fast absorbing.
- Sodium hyaluronate: A salt-form of hyaluronic acid that penetrates deeply into the skin for optimum hydration and adds a subtle plumping effect.
- Vitamin E: Acts as a skin conditioner and fights free radicals.
We can go on and on about why this ingredient line-up is an all-star for thirsty lips (we already have!), but when it comes to the experience itself, real customer feedback can be pretty compelling, too. Here, find out why buyers consider this lip balm a must-have:
1. The best lip balm I’ve tried.
“This is by far the best lip balm I’ve tried and I have tried many. I like that it is not greasy and it goes on easy. I will buy this lip balm again.” —Christianne C.
2. Love that it’s vegan.
“This is the smoothest lip balm I've ever used! I love that mbg took the time to find a natural vegan alternative to the beeswax that's so popular in lip balms, and that the sunflower wax actually makes for a nicer consistency.” — Vanessa L.
3. Dreamy!
“After dealing with chapped lips for so long, I’m so grateful for this dreamy lip balm! I don’t feel like I have to slather a huge amount on to get the effects, and it leaves my lips feeling perfectly glossy & hydrated.” — Tina C.
4. Lasts quite a while.
“I read about this in an article that claimed to cure the author's dry lips so I had to give it a try. As a chronic lip biter I am searching for something that will help heal the damage I've done and feel nice enough to discourage future biting. This balm is a little rough dragging across my chapped/split lips, but does feel nice once it's applied, and lasts quite awhile.” —Melissa P.
5. Awesome ingredient transparency.
“This balm works instantly to give my lips a quick hit of moisture that lasts. I also appreciate that the ingredient list is so prominently featured on the tube—rare in the lip balm space!” — Layla L.
6. Next-level hydration and a barely-there feeling!
“I’m picky when it comes to the taste, smell, and feel of most lip balms, but this one from mindbodygreen has a barely-there feeling (my ideal!). It glides on smoothly and the hydration is next-level.” — Gail M.
7. Ticks all the boxes.
“When it comes to lip balms, I have opinions. It can’t be too thick or too thin, and it must hydrate—like really hydrate—and it should last. Good news: this lip balm ticks all the boxes!” —Maggie
8. Perfect lip balm.
“This lip balm is really natural. There really isn’t any smell or taste. My lips feel very hydrated and smooth. Love it!” —Leemee S.
9. So good for sensitive skin!
“I was attracted to the moringa oil in the lip balm as it's so good for sensitive skin. It's so soothing that I can't be without it.” —Simone L.
10. Can wear it all day long.
“I hate sticky, goopy, or tacky lip balms. It's so hard to find a texture I like that is also really hydrating! This has a smooth coating—seriously so nice to apply and not annoying to wear all day long.” —Cindy
11. Perfect consistency!
“Finally, a lip balm with hydration that lasts! The consistency is perfect. I’m a total convert.” —Hannah A.
12. Smooth texture.
“I didn’t realize there was a name for what I did… ‘lip picker.’ I ordered two. The first one started out great, then felt ‘gritty’, and not a lot in the tube, as compared to locally purchased balm. The other one is still smooth, and I’m waiting to see how much is in the tube. If there is a good amount, I would order again.” —Jeanine K.
13. Wow! Can’t live without it.
“I can’t have enough of this lip balm, and use it multiple times during the day, especially now when the air is so dry and my lips are chapped. They immediately feel smooth and soft, but not greasy at all.” —Dylan R.
14. Clean and nourishing.
“This lip balm is amazing! I use it multiple times a day and my lips are so soft and hydrated. Works really well overnight, too. I love knowing the ingredients are super clean and nourishing.” —Casey H.
15. So smooth and no tugging.
“So hydrating and it applies so smoothly—no tugging at all like many other lip balms I’ve tried. Love the feel of it!” —Hazel M.
16. Love a good vegan lip balm.
“Love a good vegan lip balm! Can be hard to find natural vegan lip balms that I enjoy. I'll definitely be using this all the time.” —Renée G.
