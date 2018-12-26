With an estimated 67 percent of Americans at least a little anxious about paying the bills, and 58 percent worried they won't have enough money for retirement, it's becoming increasingly clear that being financially well is an integral part of overall wellness. Of course, money management isn't one-size-fits-all, so we're talking to people from all walks of life to find out how they achieved a healthy relationship with their finances. We hope it empowers you to live a life Well Spent.

Will Cole, D.C., is one of the most in-demand functional medicine practitioners around—and for good reason. Beyond being notoriously kind, generous, and thoughtful, the mbg Collective member and class instructor is great at distilling complex health problems like thyroid issues, autoimmune conditions, and digestive disorders down into terms that people can understand.

Cole consults with patients from around the world virtually and in person at his popular clinic in Pittsburgh. We were super curious about how he rose through the ranks of functional medicine to get to the place he is today—and it turns out it required a fair amount of sacrifice. Read on to find out how he overcame hundreds of thousands of dollars in student debt to get to a place of abundance.