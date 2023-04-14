The product I swear by: The mindbodygreen body cream. This rich formula has surpassed my expectations for what a body product could do. Not only does it feel divine when I apply it to my skin, but it actually revives the dryness within hours.

Whenever I use a body scrub, retinol serum, or a chemical exfoliant on my body, my skin is often left ashy. I’ve used high-quality body lotions in hopes they would revive the dry canvas quickly, but more often than not I have to pair them with a body oil, and apply them more than once a day for noticeable results.

However, this cream is my one-stop shop for overnight repair. Not only does the cream hold moisture, but I also know it can be used on my dry and sensitive skin, thanks to the fragrance-free formula and rich botanical butters.

I started using it twice a week after I exfoliate my body, and I haven’t had an ashy patch since. No joke, it’s my favorite body cream I have ever used.