PSA: This Is My Secret Weapon To Reviving My Dry Skin Overnight
Let’s be very clear: I don’t mess around when it comes to body care. While it may take an extra 10 minutes to lather on body serums and lotions every night after I shower, it’s worth to me to have soft, healthy skin from head to toe.
A basic body lotion typically does the job, but sometimes I need even more hydration. Just like with facial skin care, I have one product I keep on hand for those times I really need to hydrate my skin. Below, my secret weapon to take my skin from dry and ashy to renewed and dewy overnight.
Advertisement
Why I love mbg’s new body cream.
The product I swear by: The mindbodygreen body cream. This rich formula has surpassed my expectations for what a body product could do. Not only does it feel divine when I apply it to my skin, but it actually revives the dryness within hours.
Whenever I use a body scrub, retinol serum, or a chemical exfoliant on my body, my skin is often left ashy. I’ve used high-quality body lotions in hopes they would revive the dry canvas quickly, but more often than not I have to pair them with a body oil, and apply them more than once a day for noticeable results.
However, this cream is my one-stop shop for overnight repair. Not only does the cream hold moisture, but I also know it can be used on my dry and sensitive skin, thanks to the fragrance-free formula and rich botanical butters.
I started using it twice a week after I exfoliate my body, and I haven’t had an ashy patch since. No joke, it’s my favorite body cream I have ever used.
Advertisement
What’s inside.
While I didn’t expect results this impressive, I’m not all that surprised. Inside the jar, there’s a mix of countless nourishing plant butters and botanical extracts, without all of the extra fillers or fragrances often found in other luxurious body creams.
Here’s a peek inside the jar:
- Mango seed butter: This butter is what gives the cream the whip-like texture I adore so much. It’s lightweight, yet sinks into the skin with ease. Plus, it’s packed with vitamin C which is great for easing dark spots on the body.
- Shea butter: Ah yes, one of my favorite ingredients for the body. This one is rich in fatty acids and helps prevent water loss overnight, which is one of the reasons I wake up with velvety smooth skin after a full 8 hours of wear.
- Cacao seed butter: Next, we have the ultra-rich cacao seed butter. This addition helps nourish the skin barrier and encourage bouncer, more elastic skin.
- Squalane oil: Here is another one of my all-time favorite oils. The olive-derived extract ensures all of the valuable nutrients in this blend stay locked into the skin and adds a dewy glow that makes the skin look instantly healthier.
- Vitamin E: Finally, we have the famous vitamin E. This oil tops off the formula by adding anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and healing properties to the blend.
Advertisement
How I use it.
Don’t get me wrong, this body cream can certainly be used daily if you desire. However, I like to reserve it for special occasions, AKA when I exfoliate my body. This happens about twice a week, and each time it feels like a treat. Here’s a few tips from my experience with this dreamy cream:
- Use it post-shave: If I apply any sort of fragranced body lotion after I shave, I get that terrible stinging sensation. This one is the opposite—it soothes any irritation and replenishes hydration immediately.
- Use it seasonally: For those with skin that fluctuates with the seasons (ahem, most people), feel free to rotate this one in during fall and winter months and use a lightweight body lotion during spring and summertime.
- Use it for body slugging: If your skin truly needs to be cushioned in hydration, apply this body cream and follow up with a body oil and leave it on overnight. Yes, you might look like a slug, but your skin will thank you for it.
- Use it post-sun: This blend is whipped together with aloe vera, making it the perfect post-sun body product. If you hate sticky gels but need some quick relief, this cream is one A+ pick.
The takeaway.
Everyone needs a heavy-duty body cream on hand, and this is my best recommendation. The mbg body cream is loaded with rich plant butters and botanical oils, without any fillers or unnecessary fragrance—thus, making it ideal for reviving dry skin overnight. Want to learn more about the ingredients? Start here.
Advertisement
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more. She previously interned for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends, holistic skincare approaches, must-have makeup products, and inclusivity in the beauty industry. She currently lives in New York City.