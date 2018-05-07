This Is The Perfect Week For A Digital Detox. Here's Your Horoscope

Thoughts (and mouths!) have been moving a mile a minute ever since Mercury lit into firecracker Aries on March 6. And let’s not even get into the signal-jamming intensity of the retrograde from March 22 to April 15... But on Sunday, May 13, we can all take a cosmic chill pill as the mindful messenger planet settles into sensible-but-sensual Taurus until May 29.

No more racing around and reacting to every whim. Wait a beat and let yourself ponder all your options. How do they feel in your body when you picture them playing out? Our physicality carries its own wisdom, and Mercury in earthy Taurus can help us tune into this inner knowing.

Starting Sunday, we should put more thought into how we want to be spending our time. Think practical luxury, since value-driven Taurus is also ruled by vivacious Venus. Follow the breadcrumb trail to objects that have an eternal rather than ephemeral quality—like antiques, gems, and family heirlooms. Tuck away the digital devices and enjoy more analog face time during this sweet and simple cycle. Since Mercury falls alongside a Taurus moon this Mother’s Day, why not celebrate your favorite matriarchs in elegant style? Decadent mani-pedis followed by a gourmet picnic in the park, anyone?

