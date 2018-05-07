mindbodygreen

This Is The Perfect Week For A Digital Detox. Here's Your Horoscope

The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
This Is The Perfect Week For A Digital Detox. Here's Your Horoscope

Photo by Pim Chu

May 7, 2018
Should you let it all hang out or keep it under wraps? That’s the question of the week as the brash Taurus Sun weaves into a dynamic dance with two powerful planets.

On Tuesday, the sun opposes Jupiter, making us question our boundaries.

The "cirque du Soleil" begins on Tuesday with an eye-opening opposition to Jupiter. This muddling influence can make it hard to know where boundaries lie—and when we’re over-sharing or not quite revealing enough. Paradoxically, "live out loud" Jupiter is on tour through secretive Scorpio from October 6, 2017, to November 8, 2018, and currently retrograde until July 10. Since last October, shocking revelations and privacy breaches have surfaced from Scorpio’s molten depths, but in the true, extreme nature of this zodiac sign, these scandals have led to equally empowering movements.

Make sure you can back up bold words with action.

More courageous souls could step forward to confess near Tuesday’s Sun-Jupiter opposition, perhaps birthing another #revolution. And with worldly Jupiter in the picture, more hidden details about global leadership could emerge. While the Sun-Jupiter face-off can make us all feel like superheroes, it can also send us on serious ego trips. Make sure you can back up bold words with action.

On Friday, Pluto trines the sun and Jupiter and illuminates buried truths.

On Friday, the second solar flare beams down as the Sun swings into a powerful trine with alchemical, mystical Pluto. Like a giant flashlight shining on our psyches, this transit can illuminate buried desires, unconscious needs, and even some of our own manipulative behavior. Awareness is the first step in making a change, so after revealing our mistakes, this transformational transit can help us rise like a phoenix from the ashes. And it’s not punishment: Cleaning up our self-inflicted messes is an empowering growth experience!

On Sunday, Mercury enters Taurus and gives us all a breather.

Thoughts (and mouths!) have been moving a mile a minute ever since Mercury lit into firecracker Aries on March 6. And let’s not even get into the signal-jamming intensity of the retrograde from March 22 to April 15... But on Sunday, May 13, we can all take a cosmic chill pill as the mindful messenger planet settles into sensible-but-sensual Taurus until May 29.

No more racing around and reacting to every whim. Wait a beat and let yourself ponder all your options. How do they feel in your body when you picture them playing out? Our physicality carries its own wisdom, and Mercury in earthy Taurus can help us tune into this inner knowing.

Starting Sunday, we should put more thought into how we want to be spending our time. Think practical luxury, since value-driven Taurus is also ruled by vivacious Venus. Follow the breadcrumb trail to objects that have an eternal rather than ephemeral quality—like antiques, gems, and family heirlooms. Tuck away the digital devices and enjoy more analog face time during this sweet and simple cycle. Since Mercury falls alongside a Taurus moon this Mother’s Day, why not celebrate your favorite matriarchs in elegant style? Decadent mani-pedis followed by a gourmet picnic in the park, anyone?

Inspired to start a digital detox this week? Check out these tips for using technology mindfully.

