6 Things You Need To Know Today (May 4, 2018)

A new study found that two-fifths of people between ages 65 and 80 are having frequent sex, but few are talking about it. "We recognize that sex and sexual health is something that is very important to the health and well-being of older people but is not something that gets a lot of attention," said one of the study's authors. "We know as younger people if you don’t get [sex] enough then you are quite miserable, but that is the same thing in older people," said another. "I think we as a society have to agree that older people have a right to good sexual health too, because every message is always about younger people." (The Guardian)