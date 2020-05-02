The moon's North Node, which travels in sync with its eclipses, directs our dharma and evolution. Where are we meant to grow and stretch in our collective soul journey? This point is our beacon. Between now and January 18, 2022, the most exciting action could take place in our very own ZIP codes—which is probably for the best since summer travel is basically #canceled. As devastating as this is (especially if you had a destination wedding planned), the North Node in Gemini is here to elevate us. And it looks like the first lesson involves schooling us in what it really means to be neighborly. Cooperating and communicating can bring our home cities to life during this 20-month cycle. Hey, that might be what it takes to survive the economic crisis of 2020. Under the ingenious hand of the Gemini North Node, bartering could become "the new Venmo" as we swap services and goods in lieu of cash. (Trade you a bushel of homegrown heirloom tomatoes if you install my hardwire light fixtures?)

Across the zodiac wheel, the karmic South Node slips into Sagittarius, forcing us to reckon with the impact that accelerated global development and travel have had on the not-so-lonely-anymore planet over the past two decades. (Flash-back to the perilously overcrowded queue of climbers snaking around Mount Everest, which resulted in 11 people dying in May of 2019.) While some restrictions may lift this summer, the South Node cautions us against returning to our old ways. Yes, we may all miss adventure travel, but what about the inconvenient truth (Sagittarius's favorite word) about climate change? It's only been a couple of months of quarantine, but we've been getting used to the cleaner, quieter skies that aren't choked with carbon emissions from nonstop flights and belching factories pumping out the endless stream of "buy more stuff!" wares that we've become addicted to ordering...by two-day delivery, naturally.

The last time the nodes were in the same Gemini-Sagittarius configuration was from October 2001 to April 2003, a cycle that began literally one month after the Twin Towers fell in New York City. Along with reordering international relations, the fallout from Sept. 11 had such a massive impact on travel that we are still removing our shoes at airport security checkpoints 19 years later. In an eerie repetition, New York City, an international port and the epicenter of so many key industries, is in crisis again, as coronavirus cases rage at unprecedented numbers, shutting down the city as it did for much of the fall of 2001. Similarly, worldwide border policies, trade agreements, and alliances are likely to make more significant shifts between now and January 18, 2022.

Gemini/Sagittarius is the axis of communication, ruling over publishing and the media. Will journalistic ethics tighten up, or will regulations lead to censorship or more so-called fake news? With the North Node in Gemini, we'll be forced to embrace life's paradoxes. Yes, there are two (or more) sides to every story, and none of them may be 100% credible. But this data-driven zodiac sign will also force us to find the legit line between fact and fiction.