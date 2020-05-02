Destiny Takes On A New Direction As The North & South Node Shift This Week
According to the AstroTwins, destiny points us in a new direction this week—but no need to freak out about travel restrictions.
On Tuesday, May 5, the lunar North Node shifts into Gemini, the sign that rules all things locally grown.
The moon's North Node, which travels in sync with its eclipses, directs our dharma and evolution. Where are we meant to grow and stretch in our collective soul journey? This point is our beacon. Between now and January 18, 2022, the most exciting action could take place in our very own ZIP codes—which is probably for the best since summer travel is basically #canceled. As devastating as this is (especially if you had a destination wedding planned), the North Node in Gemini is here to elevate us. And it looks like the first lesson involves schooling us in what it really means to be neighborly. Cooperating and communicating can bring our home cities to life during this 20-month cycle. Hey, that might be what it takes to survive the economic crisis of 2020. Under the ingenious hand of the Gemini North Node, bartering could become "the new Venmo" as we swap services and goods in lieu of cash. (Trade you a bushel of homegrown heirloom tomatoes if you install my hardwire light fixtures?)
Across the zodiac wheel, the karmic South Node slips into Sagittarius, forcing us to reckon with the impact that accelerated global development and travel have had on the not-so-lonely-anymore planet over the past two decades. (Flash-back to the perilously overcrowded queue of climbers snaking around Mount Everest, which resulted in 11 people dying in May of 2019.) While some restrictions may lift this summer, the South Node cautions us against returning to our old ways. Yes, we may all miss adventure travel, but what about the inconvenient truth (Sagittarius's favorite word) about climate change? It's only been a couple of months of quarantine, but we've been getting used to the cleaner, quieter skies that aren't choked with carbon emissions from nonstop flights and belching factories pumping out the endless stream of "buy more stuff!" wares that we've become addicted to ordering...by two-day delivery, naturally.
The last time the nodes were in the same Gemini-Sagittarius configuration was from October 2001 to April 2003, a cycle that began literally one month after the Twin Towers fell in New York City. Along with reordering international relations, the fallout from Sept. 11 had such a massive impact on travel that we are still removing our shoes at airport security checkpoints 19 years later. In an eerie repetition, New York City, an international port and the epicenter of so many key industries, is in crisis again, as coronavirus cases rage at unprecedented numbers, shutting down the city as it did for much of the fall of 2001. Similarly, worldwide border policies, trade agreements, and alliances are likely to make more significant shifts between now and January 18, 2022.
Gemini/Sagittarius is the axis of communication, ruling over publishing and the media. Will journalistic ethics tighten up, or will regulations lead to censorship or more so-called fake news? With the North Node in Gemini, we'll be forced to embrace life's paradoxes. Yes, there are two (or more) sides to every story, and none of them may be 100% credible. But this data-driven zodiac sign will also force us to find the legit line between fact and fiction.
The air is charged with mystery and seduction this Thursday, May 7, thanks to the full moon in Scorpio.
The virus may have isolated us from one another, but that can't stop the intensity of attraction. The urge to merge will be stronger for many with playing-for-keeps Scorpio in the mix. Exciting partnerships could become "officially official" before the week is through. But this lunar energy can push struggling partnerships past their tipping point, too. If it's time to call it quits, you may be heading to separate quarantine pods in the days ahead.
Late Sunday (and early morning on Monday, May 11, in some places), heavy-hitting Saturn pivots into its annual retrograde, which lasts until September 29.
Each year, the ringed taskmaster makes a reverse commute for approximately five months, and in 2020, he'll back up through two signs, sojourning through Aquarius until July 1, then into Capricorn for one final hurrah of a three-year cycle. Saturn first popped into Aquarius on March 21, bringing its restraining force to the zodiac sign that rules communities, public health, and technology.
The concept of "social distancing" is the very definition of Saturn in Aquarius, but so, too, are the groundbreaking and innovative ways humans have managed to stay in contact with the power of Zoom. With Saturn in low-power mode, restrictions could loosen up between now and July 1. But along with that, our collective sense of social responsibility could be challenged, which could bring another round of lessons when Saturn returns to Aquarius from December 17, 2020, to March 7, 2023. (Here's hoping we don't have to learn them the hard way!) Aquarius rules science, and Capricorn is the guardian of corporations and oligarchs. Saturn's reverse through these two signs might bring treatments that raise eyebrows, both from a testing and economic perspective. Between now and September 29, we'd be wise to greet "exciting developments" with cautious optimism.