Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?

How much qualifies as "too much"? That is the question to ponder this Monday, May 29, as renegade Mars in curious Gemini locks into a rare opposition with structure-hound Saturn in expansive Sagittarius.

This polarizing pull won't be easy to navigate: Mars is the accelerator while Saturn is the emergency brake. Just as we're about to gun the engines or blast off on a daring plan, the buzzkill of pragmatism could pull us down to earth. (Damn you, gravity!) There's a hidden blessing here. Saturn, which happens to be retrograde until August 25, is insistent that we refine all our visionary plans. Some rules just weren't meant to be broken...like, yeah, gravity. But Mars' role is to keep us on our toes so we don't get stuck in a rut.