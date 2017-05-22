mindbodygreen

Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?

The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
Photo by Christian Newman / mbg Creative

May 22, 2017

Champagne and caviar might not be the ultimate pairing this week, as it turns out. With the Sun spending its first full week in Gemini, the sign of the twins, some unexpected mixing and matching could take everyone by surprise. Who knew THOSE two people had so much in common?

Forget about judging a book by its cover.

Curious, communicative Gemini energy revives the art of the intellectual conversation—with witty banter thrown in liberally. A "random" discussion on the subway platform or while waiting in line at the Genius Bar could unearth startling synergies. And on Thursday, 2017's only new moon in Gemini, will make the twinning even more profound. Kindred spirits come out of the woodwork while casual acquaintances could finally move into the legit friendship zone.

Gemini also rules transportation so this might be your cue to invest in a hover-board or electric car—or rally coworkers into a daily van pool to lower the carbon impact of your commute, while also making those rush hour slowdowns more enjoyable. Carpool karaoke, anyone?

We all have better things to do than obsess while someone jerks our chain, but near Thursday we must be ultra careful to NOT step into a wolf's den.

But Thursday could bring a potential snag in the relationship department. Vivacious Venus in Aries gets side-eyed by possessive Pluto in Capricorn as the two lock into a tense square (90º angle). Spring fever may still be going strong, but make sure the object of your affections KNOWS that they occupy the premier spot in your heart. What feels like harmless banter could rile up jealousy or a flurry of unfounded accusations. Or shadowy Pluto could bring the players out of the woodwork.

If someone's story (or omission of details) raises red flags, trust your intuition and investigate before getting in deeper.

The married guy who is "sleeping in separate beds" and "only staying together for the kids" could turn into the heart-wrenching scourge of your summer fun. Or maybe a colleague keeps postponing your pitch meeting and putting you off for that supposed power lunch and contract signing meeting. We all have better things to do than obsess while someone jerks our chain, but near Thursday we must be ultra careful to NOT step into a wolf's den.

Sunday could bring some checks and balances as in-the-moment Mars in Gemini faces off with cautious, conservative Saturn. There's no such thing as "just enjoying the now" if our sense of security about the future is hanging in the balance. Iron out agreements and make sure you have a safety net before you follow the daredevil impulses that Mars can arouse. It's fun to be wild and crazy but not if it means destroying your reputation or damaging relationships with the reliable (while perhaps less "exciting") people in your world.

