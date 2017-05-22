Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?

The married guy who is "sleeping in separate beds" and "only staying together for the kids" could turn into the heart-wrenching scourge of your summer fun. Or maybe a colleague keeps postponing your pitch meeting and putting you off for that supposed power lunch and contract signing meeting. We all have better things to do than obsess while someone jerks our chain, but near Thursday we must be ultra careful to NOT step into a wolf's den.

Sunday could bring some checks and balances as in-the-moment Mars in Gemini faces off with cautious, conservative Saturn. There's no such thing as "just enjoying the now" if our sense of security about the future is hanging in the balance. Iron out agreements and make sure you have a safety net before you follow the daredevil impulses that Mars can arouse. It's fun to be wild and crazy but not if it means destroying your reputation or damaging relationships with the reliable (while perhaps less "exciting") people in your world.