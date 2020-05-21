Ready for a rebrand or an image refresh? The 2020 new moon on Friday, May 22 (at 1:38 PM EDT) wants us to think about the messages we’re sending out to the world.

Ruled by chatty Mercury, Gemini is the star sign that governs communication, friendship, and local affairs. Begin putting your feelings and ideas into words. Is it time for a new set of wheels, like that fuel-efficient hybrid or lightweight cruiser bike? Gemini also rules transportation, making this a great time to shop around and go for a few test drives.

New moons are initiation points—days for planting seeds that we’ll harvest six months later at the corresponding full moon. The 2020 Gemini new moon helps us turn a fresh page and spark productive dialogue. Conversations initiated now could unfold between today and the November 30 Gemini full moon, which is also a potent lunar eclipse. Here are eight super-charged tips to harness the 2020 Gemini new moon beams: