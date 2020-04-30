Does time feel like it's slowed down, even warped a bit for you? It's Taurus season (until May 20), when the Sun moves through the earthy and methodical sign of the Bull. We're invited to pause and prioritize, to assess our path before barreling ahead. El Toro may charge at its target, but until that happens, this zodiac sign likes to conserve energy. Why use up resources unless we have a practical plan for doing so?

In April, Aries season had us going at warp speed, signing up for virtual workshops, cooking Instagram-worthy dishes, jumping out of our skin with #QuarantineFever.

While the last part might still be true, you may also feel like someone slammed the brakes when you were going 100 miles an hour. And now, you have to feel all the feelings underneath the anxiety and fear. We went from peak emotion to a weird plateau, which now feels like a bit of an endless ennui (and at times, a shadowed valley).

Now, it's time to adapt—to get real about what's in front of us. Taurus season is all about writing our own economic stimulus plans. It's about rolling up our sleeves and building (or rebuilding), one plodding step at a time. Not sure where to focus? Slow down, wait, and listen. This is also a chance to "do more by doing less." If you don't see a clear green light, don't cross the street. At least, not until Gemini season starts on May 20!