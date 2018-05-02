There's A Once-In-A-Lifetime Astrological Event This Month! Here's Your May Horoscope

You say you want a revolution? Well, ready or not, the rumblings of one are arriving. On May 15, change-maker Uranus will spin into steadfast Taurus for the first time since 1942. Kind of a big deal in astrology? Um, yeah.

Uranus only visits each zodiac sign every 84 years, so this is a once-(at most twice)-in-a-lifetime transit. Between now and 2026, the planet of radical disruption will have to settle its differences with tenacious Taurus, its least comfortable sign to be in. With Uranus in "fall" here, we'll have to strike a delicate balance between security and freedom.

Taurus rules money and stability, and with Uranus shaking things up, the global financial picture could get some interesting new filters. Economists who declared cryptocurrency dead may have been too quick to read Bitcoin its last rites. Tech-savvy Uranus can reinvent the way we spend, save, invest, and design our lifestyles. And since Uranus enters Taurus the very same day of 2018's only Taurus new moon, we'll be rocketed into this phase with an extra lunar liftoff.

The last Uranus in Taurus phase, which was from 1934 to 1942, brought the Great Depression and World War II (yikes!)—and while we're hoping these things do NOT repeat, the world is already undergoing economic and political reform. Uranus rules innovation and technology, while Taurus rules money, music and the material realm. During its last visit to Taurus, Uranus brought the invention of the shopping cart (1937) and the first ATM machine (1939), along with the first tape recorder (1934) and electric guitar (1941).

Outspoken Uranus has been in warrior-sign Aries since 2011, giving rise to waves of anger met with widespread activism. From the Black Lives Matter movement to marches for women's rights and the end of gun violence, progressive Uranus in Aries empowered people to rise up against violence—police brutality, sexual assault, school shootings. Uranus will return to Aries one last time from November 6, 2018, until March 6, 2019—the exact day that midterm elections begin in the United States. Cosmic coincidence? We'll wait and see, but politicians hoping to win or keep seats had better show their constituents some Taurean loyalty and committed action before then!

While Uranus is busy shaking things up, this month features another planetary energy that's all about divine flow. From May until August, generous Jupiter is traveling in a harmonious trine with compassionate Neptune. Both in water signs (Jupiter's in transformational Scorpio, and Neptune's in its home sign of spiritual Pisces), they'll make an exact sync-up on May 25. What the world needs now is love, sweet love, and here's hoping the Jupiter-Neptune trine can heal some of the damaging divisiveness that's turned so many people against one another. Politics and differences aside, aren't we all supposed to be on the same team here? Like a yogi and a shaman rolled into one, Jupiter and Neptune issue a reminder that we are all one spirit, no matter how hard that can be to remember.

As the month closes out with an eye-opening Sagittarius full moon on May 29, our hearts and minds expand. This once-a-year lunation helps people hear one another across so-called differences. Allow others to speak their truth and learn through listening. This is a day of excitement, inspiration, and new possibilities. Widen your viewfinder and welcome fresh influences from far outside your usual sources. Got a visionary idea? Explore it in the light of la luna—sometimes, you just never know until you try.

Ready for some more astro insight? Check out the AstroTwins' mbg podcast episode!