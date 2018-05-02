mindbodygreen

Close banner
News

There's A Once-In-A-Lifetime Astrological Event This Month! Here's Your May Horoscope

The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors By The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
There's A Once-In-A-Lifetime Astrological Event This Month! Here's Your May Horoscope

Photo by Sergey Filimonov

May 2, 2018 — 9:00 AM
The AstroTwins are part of the mbg Collective, a curated group of our most trusted wellness advisers. Since 2009, we’ve had the brightest, most passionate mission-driven leaders in wellness share their intimate stories and world-class advice. Now, we’re giving you unparalleled access to the people who, alongside mbg, are putting the “WE” back in wellness. Consider them your personal guides, there to support you and sustain you on your journey.

You say you want a revolution? Well, ready or not, the rumblings of one are arriving. On May 15, change-maker Uranus will spin into steadfast Taurus for the first time since 1942. Kind of a big deal in astrology? Um, yeah.

Uranus only visits each zodiac sign every 84 years, so this is a once-(at most twice)-in-a-lifetime transit. Between now and 2026, the planet of radical disruption will have to settle its differences with tenacious Taurus, its least comfortable sign to be in. With Uranus in "fall" here, we'll have to strike a delicate balance between security and freedom.

Taurus rules money and stability, and with Uranus shaking things up, the global financial picture could get some interesting new filters. Economists who declared cryptocurrency dead may have been too quick to read Bitcoin its last rites. Tech-savvy Uranus can reinvent the way we spend, save, invest, and design our lifestyles. And since Uranus enters Taurus the very same day of 2018's only Taurus new moon, we'll be rocketed into this phase with an extra lunar liftoff.

The last Uranus in Taurus phase, which was from 1934 to 1942, brought the Great Depression and World War II (yikes!)—and while we're hoping these things do NOT repeat, the world is already undergoing economic and political reform. Uranus rules innovation and technology, while Taurus rules money, music and the material realm. During its last visit to Taurus, Uranus brought the invention of the shopping cart (1937) and the first ATM machine (1939), along with the first tape recorder (1934) and electric guitar (1941).

Outspoken Uranus has been in warrior-sign Aries since 2011, giving rise to waves of anger met with widespread activism. From the Black Lives Matter movement to marches for women's rights and the end of gun violence, progressive Uranus in Aries empowered people to rise up against violence—police brutality, sexual assault, school shootings. Uranus will return to Aries one last time from November 6, 2018, until March 6, 2019—the exact day that midterm elections begin in the United States. Cosmic coincidence? We'll wait and see, but politicians hoping to win or keep seats had better show their constituents some Taurean loyalty and committed action before then!

While Uranus is busy shaking things up, this month features another planetary energy that's all about divine flow. From May until August, generous Jupiter is traveling in a harmonious trine with compassionate Neptune. Both in water signs (Jupiter's in transformational Scorpio, and Neptune's in its home sign of spiritual Pisces), they'll make an exact sync-up on May 25. What the world needs now is love, sweet love, and here's hoping the Jupiter-Neptune trine can heal some of the damaging divisiveness that's turned so many people against one another. Politics and differences aside, aren't we all supposed to be on the same team here? Like a yogi and a shaman rolled into one, Jupiter and Neptune issue a reminder that we are all one spirit, no matter how hard that can be to remember.

As the month closes out with an eye-opening Sagittarius full moon on May 29, our hearts and minds expand. This once-a-year lunation helps people hear one another across so-called differences. Allow others to speak their truth and learn through listening. This is a day of excitement, inspiration, and new possibilities. Widen your viewfinder and welcome fresh influences from far outside your usual sources. Got a visionary idea? Explore it in the light of la luna—sometimes, you just never know until you try.

Ready for some more astro insight? Check out the AstroTwins' mbg podcast episode!

The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York...
Read More
More from the author:
What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?
Check out Astrology Fundamentals
Become the master of your own destiny and create real, meaningful change in your life with this out-of-this-world course taught by the amazing AstroTwins.
View the class
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional...
Read More

More On This Topic

Spirituality

3 Chakra-Healing Practices That'll Help You Reimagine Your Future

Erica Matluck, N.D., N.P.
3 Chakra-Healing Practices That'll Help You Reimagine Your Future
Spirituality

"I Take It One Day At A Time" & 6 More Mantras To Ease Fear Of The Unknown

Shannon Kaiser
"I Take It One Day At A Time" & 6 More Mantras To Ease Fear Of The Unknown
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Integrative Health

What An Herbalist, Midwife & Integrative MD Says About The Coronavirus

Jason Wachob
What An Herbalist, Midwife & Integrative MD Says About The Coronavirus
Integrative Health

Too Much Salt Weakens Immunity — Here's What A Healthy Amount Looks Like

Sarah Regan
Too Much Salt Weakens Immunity — Here's What A Healthy Amount Looks Like
Functional Food

The Fresh Produce This RD Is Buying Now & How To Make It Last

Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN.
The Fresh Produce This RD Is Buying Now & How To Make It Last
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

What Is Curcumin? Why This Anti-Inflammatory Active Is A Game-Changer

Korin Miller
What Is Curcumin? Why This Anti-Inflammatory Active Is A Game-Changer
Mental Health

How To Retrain Your Brain In Response To Crisis, From An Expert

Abby Moore
How To Retrain Your Brain In Response To Crisis, From An Expert
Integrative Health

10 Reasons Hugging Is Good For Your Physical & Emotional Well-Being

Ashley Uzer, MBA
10 Reasons Hugging Is Good For Your Physical & Emotional Well-Being
Integrative Health

How Many Calories Does Kissing Burn? Here's The Research

Julia Guerra
How Many Calories Does Kissing Burn? Here's The Research
Functional Food

Nutritionists Open Up A Can Of Roasted Red Peppers & This Is What They Make

Abby Moore
Nutritionists Open Up A Can Of Roasted Red Peppers & This Is What They Make
Beauty

Why This Vitamin Is Great For Skin Hydration, Scar Healing & More

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
Why This Vitamin Is Great For Skin Hydration, Scar Healing & More
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/may-2018-monthly-horoscope

Your article and new folder have been saved!