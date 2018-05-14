5 Things You Need To Know Today (May 14, 2018)

Whether you're already a dad and looking to have a second child or you're just thinking about becoming one someday, a new study indicates that a father's decision to exercise can have an impact on the intelligence of his future child. While the study was conducted on mice and more research needs to be done before any definitive conclusions can be drawn, some of the brain benefits that come with being physically active might be passed on to their children—even if the father doesn't become physically active until adulthood. (NYT)