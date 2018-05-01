6 Things You Need To Know Today (May 1, 2018)

The remains of wheat, rice, sugarcane, bananas, pineapples, tomatoes, and mulberries are prime ingredients at Bio-lutions, an eco-manufacturing plant. Using these farming by-products helps reduce two major environmental concerns: plastic waste (India generates 15,000 tons of plastic a day) and air pollution. "Our products are like leaves: They biodegrade in three months," said Kurian Mathew, one of three partners in Bio-lutions. In addition to curtailing plastics, using these crops' waste improves air quality, too: Instead of being burned after harvest, they are put to good use. Brilliant! (CityLab)