The World's Largest Hotel Chain Has Decided To Ban Mini Toiletries 

Similar to the ban on straws, people might not think tiny plastic products as small as these would have much of an impact on our growing climate crisis. However, we do know that single-use products are detrimental to our environment as they accumulate in landfills. Around half of our annual plastic production is designed for a single-use product, and most of these do not even make it to landfills or are recycled—32% of the 78 million tons of plastic packaging produced annually is left to flow into our oceans.

When millions of these tiny plastics are piled on top of each other, they can quite literally be suffocating the life out of our oceans and wildlife. Those cute little bottles you might have swiped from a hotel bathroom to display on your own shelf become way less adorable and a whole lot more daunting.