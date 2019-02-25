Marcus Samuelsson On Community & Purpose-Driven Work

I draw my wellness from many different things like being from Africa, and my wife is from Ethiopia as well, but she comes from a tribe where wellness is everywhere. When they wake up in the morning, it can be that they cut a leaf from a tree and put it on their skin, for example, or sometimes she just puts fermented butter on her hair, if her scalp is dry or something like that. Wellness comes much more from the environment, and that's something that she taught me. Also I've lived in Sweden, where wellness comes from this balance in nature, so when it's cold or snowing, that didn't mean that you were inside; it meant that you were outside still. So wellness comes from spending time outside, whether it's the ocean, the forest, or just being outside. Then thirdly, being able to travel and seeing, staying open to what wellness can mean whether you're in Southeast Asia or South America, so it's not something that was invented only in Europe and told from one narrative. I've been fortunate enough to be around Africa, in Northern Europe, and traveled in Southeast Asia, so I bring all of that, all of those sort channels with me when I think about wellness.

Post–Second World War, when we started to choose convenience, it did rip out a lot of those natural ebbs and flows that we were doing. Now we can say, "Time out"; maybe we pushed it too far, and we have to bring it back in. You see that in the environment; you see that in being aware of what seafood you buy, what meat you produce, how do I cut back on animal protein. I think the great thing with America is there are several dialogues going on, and I think the wellness dialogue is needed—and it does not mean that you don't eat delicious.