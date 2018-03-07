6 Things You Need To Know Today (March 7, 2018)

According to new research out of Binghamton University, when infants look like their father, they're more likely to spend time with them—which means that by their first birthday, they'll be healthier. According to the researchers, fathers are more likely to be biologically attached to babies who look like them because they know the baby is theirs. And when fathers frequently engage with their babies, the baby's health is enhanced. "Greater efforts could be made to encourage these fathers to frequently engage their children through parenting classes, health education, and job training to enhance earnings," suggests study author Solomon Polachek. (EurekaAlert!)