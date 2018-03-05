Your Weekly Forecast Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?

Here's another reason to look before you leap (into bed or any sort of deal): On Thursday, March 8, live-out-loud Jupiter slams on the brakes and shifts into his annual retrograde. Since October 10, 2017, the red-spotted optimist has been simmering in Scorpio, the sign of sex, power, and espionage. The last five months have certainly been intense but also transformational! Under Jupiter in Scorpio's watch, news of the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke, and the #MeToo movement was born. As gut-wrenching as the revelations have been, this courageous honesty about sexual abuse has Jupiter in Scorpio written all over it. The Russia investigation wages on, and now the gun control movement is gaining ground in response to the horrific public and school shootings of 2018. During the retrograde, which lasts until July 10, we may have a chance to really synthesize all the change—or put practical structures and laws (Jupiter's domain) in place to support real change. Benevolent Jupiter in Scorpio may have offered protection to a few shady characters with nefarious actions to guard. But with Jupiter off duty, the lock could come off the chamber of secrets—even if the data is leaked from anonymous sources on the dark web.

On a personal note, Jupiter's backspin in Scorpio can help us tackle areas of life in need of an extreme makeover. But rather than rushing in with pumped-up optimism—which may have already failed us once—we can ease our way into change. Swearing off sugar might just lead to a chocolate ganache bender, for example. Planning protein-rich meals with lots of fruits and veggies might just fill us up, leaving room for a slice of cake instead of an entire tray of cookies. Jupiter lives for the moment and Scorpio likes to invest for the long haul: definitely a paradox. Over the next four months, we may have to make some tough decisions about how we spend our time, money, and loving feelings.

