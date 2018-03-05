6 Things You Need To Know Today (March 5, 2018)

According to a new study published in JAMA, the way our noses look in selfies is slightly distorted from reality. But because of the prevalence of "selfie culture," a lot of people are getting plastic surgery simple so their noses are better suited for Instagram and Snapchat. In fact, 55 percent of surgeons reported seeing patients who had come to see them just so they could look better in selfies. Welcome to 2018! (Vox)