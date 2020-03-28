With social distancing and sheltering in place as the "new abnormal," we're already leaning into tech-savvy Aquarius' tools to stay connected. Between now and May 12, the need to communally cooperate will be more urgent than ever. Mars driving through humanitarian Aquarius could spur grassroots goodwill missions. With the economy in flux, folks out of work and not enough food on everyone's table, figuring out how to support our neighbors (without actually seeing them) will be a worthy problem to solve.

Mars can be anxiety-producing, which brings its own set of challenges. For example, in our zeal to be helpful and supportive, people might wind up spreading fear or misinformation. Think twice before posting a "public service announcement" that might be a disservice. Families and roommates who are sharing space may need to get inventive, like designating a quiet room that everyone can sign out for an hour at a time. Now is the time to share your toys AND your toilet paper while also avoiding sacrifices (as much as possible) that will cause resentment to boil.