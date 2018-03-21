6 Things You Need To Know Today (March 21, 2018)

When used correctly, car seats are super-effective—they can reduce the risk of injury by 54 to 71 percent. Unfortunately, a scary amount of car seats are being used incorrectly: 59 percent, to be exact. While some of that misuse is pretty minor, about 35 percent of kids are actually getting no protection at all from their car seats at all because the child restraint system built into car seats isn't being taken advantage of at all. Parents, the next time you're buckling your kids in, pay extra attention—it could save their lives. (NYT)