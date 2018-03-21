6 Things You Need To Know Today (March 21, 2018)
1. The world says goodbye to the last living male white rhino.
Sudan, the world’s last living male northern white rhino, passed away on Monday at the age of 45. He lived at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya, where caretakers made the decision to put him to sleep in response to age-related health complications. Sudan was the equivalent of 90 in human years and was the last living male of the subspecies. The decline in the male white rhino population over time is attributed to the poaching crisis of the 1970s and 1980s that took place in various African countries. (BBC)
2. Are you using your car seat correctly?
When used correctly, car seats are super-effective—they can reduce the risk of injury by 54 to 71 percent. Unfortunately, a scary amount of car seats are being used incorrectly: 59 percent, to be exact. While some of that misuse is pretty minor, about 35 percent of kids are actually getting no protection at all from their car seats at all because the child restraint system built into car seats isn't being taken advantage of at all. Parents, the next time you're buckling your kids in, pay extra attention—it could save their lives. (NYT)
3. German startup Green City Solutions has designed a plant-filled bench that filters outdoor air.
The bench, which features a vertical garden with plants and moss, claims to filter up to 240 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually—doing the job of 275 trees in a much smaller square footage. It's currently being tested in London, which has already exceeded the E.U.-set carbon emissions limitations for 2018. (IFL Science)
4. Is this the new solution to malaria?
Scientists have discovered a human antibody that prevents malaria in mice. This could be the basis for a future malaria vaccination for humans, if the findings hold up cross-species. With a good vaccine, we could possibly prevent almost 500,000 human deaths around the world annually. Researchers hope to proceed with controlled human trials as soon as next year. (Science Daily)
5. Healthier home cleaners just got a lot more affordable.
Brandless, the online marketplace bringing healthier groceries to the masses for $3 or less per item, just unveiled its first line of home-cleaning products at the same low price point. They're free of phthalates and dyes, and all of their ingredients are listed online—a welcome change in the largely unregulated home-cleaning industry. (Brandless)
6. Heart cells don't just grow in size; they grow in number.
It's long been thought that the hearts of mammals stop producing cells at a very young age, but a new study by Australian researchers showed that exercise can actually increase the number of cells in the hearts of young lab rats. This could tell us a lot about why exercise is good for our hearts. (NYT)
Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.