mindbodygreen

Close banner
News

6 Things You Need To Know Today (March 21, 2018)

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
March 21, 2018 — 8:40 AM

1. The world says goodbye to the last living male white rhino.

Sudan, the world’s last living male northern white rhino, passed away on Monday at the age of 45. He lived at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya, where caretakers made the decision to put him to sleep in response to age-related health complications. Sudan was the equivalent of 90 in human years and was the last living male of the subspecies. The decline in the male white rhino population over time is attributed to the poaching crisis of the 1970s and 1980s that took place in various African countries. (BBC)

2. Are you using your car seat correctly?

When used correctly, car seats are super-effective—they can reduce the risk of injury by 54 to 71 percent. Unfortunately, a scary amount of car seats are being used incorrectly: 59 percent, to be exact. While some of that misuse is pretty minor, about 35 percent of kids are actually getting no protection at all from their car seats at all because the child restraint system built into car seats isn't being taken advantage of at all. Parents, the next time you're buckling your kids in, pay extra attention—it could save their lives. (NYT)

Article continues below

3. German startup Green City Solutions has designed a plant-filled bench that filters outdoor air.

The bench, which features a vertical garden with plants and moss, claims to filter up to 240 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually—doing the job of 275 trees in a much smaller square footage. It's currently being tested in London, which has already exceeded the E.U.-set carbon emissions limitations for 2018. (IFL Science)

4. Is this the new solution to malaria?

Scientists have discovered a human antibody that prevents malaria in mice. This could be the basis for a future malaria vaccination for humans, if the findings hold up cross-species. With a good vaccine, we could possibly prevent almost 500,000 human deaths around the world annually. Researchers hope to proceed with controlled human trials as soon as next year. (Science Daily)

Article continues below

5. Healthier home cleaners just got a lot more affordable.

Brandless, the online marketplace bringing healthier groceries to the masses for $3 or less per item, just unveiled its first line of home-cleaning products at the same low price point. They're free of phthalates and dyes, and all of their ingredients are listed online—a welcome change in the largely unregulated home-cleaning industry. (Brandless)

6. Heart cells don't just grow in size; they grow in number.

It's long been thought that the hearts of mammals stop producing cells at a very young age, but a new study by Australian researchers showed that exercise can actually increase the number of cells in the hearts of young lab rats. This could tell us a lot about why exercise is good for our hearts. (NYT)

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Climate Change

3 Simple Rules To Shop Sustainably, From The Co-Founder Of Allbirds

Jason Wachob
3 Simple Rules To Shop Sustainably, From The Co-Founder Of Allbirds
Climate Change

An 8-Step Plan To Turn Climate Anxiety Into Action In One Year

Alysis Morrissey
An 8-Step Plan To Turn Climate Anxiety Into Action In One Year
$19.99

Clean Living 101

With Heather White
Clean Living 101
Beauty

This Nightly Trick May Help Relieve Foot Odor + 4 Other Benefits

Alexandra Engler
This Nightly Trick May Help Relieve Foot Odor + 4 Other Benefits
Mental Health

What This Clinical Psychologist Wants You To Know About OCD & COVID-19

Kristina Hallett, Ph.D., ABPP
What This Clinical Psychologist Wants You To Know About OCD & COVID-19
Integrative Health

How To Safely Use, Remove & Dispose Of Gloves During COVID-19

Sarah Regan
How To Safely Use, Remove & Dispose Of Gloves During COVID-19
More Planet

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen

Abra Berens
How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen
Beauty

6 Clean Beauty Finds Our Editors Are Using Til The Last Drop Right Now

Alexandra Engler
6 Clean Beauty Finds Our Editors Are Using Til The Last Drop Right Now
Home

Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do

Emma Loewe
Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do
Routines

How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist
Spirituality

What Does A Purple Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered

Sarah Regan
What Does A Purple Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered
Beauty

How To Master The Perfect Air-Dry, Depending On Your Hair Type

Jamie Schneider
How To Master The Perfect Air-Dry, Depending On Your Hair Type
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/march-21-2018-wellness-news-you-need-to-know

Your article and new folder have been saved!