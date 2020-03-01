Your March 2020 Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?

March comes in not so much like a lion…but certainly like the kind of animal you’re wary of encountering outside its cage. Amid headlines of a global public health pandemic and plunging markets (which we predicted months ago in our 2020 Horoscope book), we’ve got nine days of Mercury retrograde left, as the planet of communication, technology and travel rounds out a backspin that started on February 16.

Mercury’s been reversing through secretive Pisces, making it hard to get clear information about anything (including the origins of coronavirus) and testing our patience with technology mishaps, miscommunications and travel issues. Social Mercury is also linked to all things communicable—including what we touch. While Mercury's retrograde in this water sign (and virus season thrives) vigilant handwashing isn't Pisces-paranoid—it's just common sense.