Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: These Are The 3 Days To Highlight & Underline

Creatively, we've all been on fire ever since Venus landed in the Ram's realm on February 7. But after lighting all those metaphoric matches, we're left with another consideration: How to tend to all these blazes? Without a clear plan, we'll either burn ourselves out or lose control of the mission. Tuesday's Venus-Saturn square brings a sobering reality check. Venus in Aries says, "Live for the moment," while Saturn in Capricorn says, "Make it last forever and leave a legacy." Somewhere in between those two worlds lies a happy medium. Take time out from the "Wouldn't it be crazy if _____?" conversations to map out the particulars like timelines, budgets, and required supplies. Seeing it all spelled out can actually be a confidence booster as you deploy some of Saturn's quality control filters. Just don't let perfectionism short-circuit the creative process!

Teamwork is another way to make your dream work, especially after Wednesday, when Mercury slips back one space on the game board, retreating from esoteric Pisces into "all hands on deck" Aquarius for the final five days of its backspin. Hold off on any major recruiting for your supergroup until Mercury corrects course next Monday, March 9. Instead, reconnect with collaborators from your past. Joining forces for a second (or seventh) time can bring another smash hit.