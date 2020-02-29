mindbodygreen

Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: These Are The 3 Days To Highlight & Underline

The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
Weekly Horoscope for March 2–8 2020 from the Astrotwins on mindbodygreen

Image by mbg Creative x Nsey Benajah / Unsplash

February 29, 2020 — 22:22 PM

This week, the AstroTwins break down how to ease into a flow and rhythm during a week that has some cosmic curveballs.

This Tuesday, March 3, impulsive, romantic Venus in Aries gets checked by structured, pragmatic Saturn in Capricorn.

Creatively, we've all been on fire ever since Venus landed in the Ram's realm on February 7. But after lighting all those metaphoric matches, we're left with another consideration: How to tend to all these blazes? Without a clear plan, we'll either burn ourselves out or lose control of the mission. Tuesday's Venus-Saturn square brings a sobering reality check. Venus in Aries says, "Live for the moment," while Saturn in Capricorn says, "Make it last forever and leave a legacy." Somewhere in between those two worlds lies a happy medium. Take time out from the "Wouldn't it be crazy if _____?" conversations to map out the particulars like timelines, budgets, and required supplies. Seeing it all spelled out can actually be a confidence booster as you deploy some of Saturn's quality control filters. Just don't let perfectionism short-circuit the creative process!

Teamwork is another way to make your dream work, especially after Wednesday, when Mercury slips back one space on the game board, retreating from esoteric Pisces into "all hands on deck" Aquarius for the final five days of its backspin. Hold off on any major recruiting for your supergroup until Mercury corrects course next Monday, March 9. Instead, reconnect with collaborators from your past. Joining forces for a second (or seventh) time can bring another smash hit.

Article continues below

Also on Wednesday, Venus breaks ground in tender, tactile Taurus, bringing a slow and sensual rhythm to our lives.

Venus is right at home in the bullpen; along with Libra, Taurus is one of the two signs the love planet rules. Between now and April 3, we'll connect through common values. Attraction is essential, but it's not enough. A shared ethical code and view of what's important will be the bonding agent. Romantically, Venus in Taurus can make us all a touch old-fashioned, placing a high premium on comfortable, consistent companionship. And check your spending! During this decadent cycle, our appetites for luxury can be insatiable. If those limited-edition sneakers or the signed artwork are in your budget, enjoy! But note that Venus in Taurus wants us to reach for investment pieces—ideally ones that come with a lifetime guarantee.

Change may be the only constant this weekend—especially on Sunday when creatrix Venus shares a flight path with mad scientist Uranus.

Embrace it! Paired together, Venus and Uranus can whip up a heavenly hybrid of art and innovation. If you're stuck in a rut, gather your hive mind and brainstorm your way out of that hole. With love planet Venus logged in to techie Uranus' network, dating apps will be lit near hump day. Couples may feel boldly experimental this weekend. Choose a safe word and go play!

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/march-2-8-2020-weekly-horoscope-from-astrotwins

