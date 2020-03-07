mindbodygreen

Close banner
Spirituality

Your Weekly Horoscope Is In & It Has A Big Call To Action

The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors By The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
Weekly Horoscope From The Astrotwins on mindbodygreen March 2020

Image by mbg Creative x Muhamad Iqbal Akbar / Unsplash

March 7, 2020 — 14:35 PM

The last few weeks have brought a wave of creative ideas. Now is the time to make them a reality, according to the AstroTwins' forecast.

This Tuesday, March 3, impulsive, romantic Venus in Aries gets checked by structured, pragmatic Saturn in Capricorn.

Creatively, we've all been on fire ever since Venus landed in the Ram's realm on February 7. But after lighting all those metaphoric matches, we're left with another consideration: how to tend to all these blazes. Without a clear plan, we'll either burn ourselves out or lose control of the mission. Tuesday's Venus-Saturn square brings a sobering reality check. Venus in Aries says, "live for the moment," while Saturn in Capricorn says, "Make it last forever and leave a legacy." Somewhere in between those two worlds lies a happy medium. Take time out from the "Wouldn't it be crazy if _____?" conversations to map out the particulars, like timelines, budgets, and required supplies. Seeing it all spelled out can actually be a confidence booster as you deploy some of Saturn's quality control filter. Just don't let perfectionism short-circuit the creative process!

Article continues below

Teamwork is another way to make your dream work, especially after Wednesday.

That's when Mercury will slip back one space on the game board, retreating from esoteric Pisces into "all hands on deck" Aquarius for the final five days of its backspin. Hold off on any major recruiting for your supergroup until Mercury corrects course next Monday, March 9. Instead, reconnect to collaborators from your past. Joining forces for a second (or seventh) time can bring another smash hit.

Also on Wednesday, Venus breaks ground in tender, tactile Taurus, bringing a slow and sensual rhythm to our lives. Venus is right at home in the bullpen—along with Libra, this is one of the two signs the love planet rules. Between now and April 3, we'll connect through common values. Attraction is essential, but it's not enough. A shared ethical code and view of what's important will be the bonding agent. Romantically, Venus in Taurus can make us all a touch old-fashioned, placing a high premium on comfortable, consistent companionship. And check your spending! During this decadent cycle, our appetites for luxury can be insatiable. If those limited-edition sneakers or the signed artwork are in your budget, enjoy! But note that Venus in Taurus wants us to reach for investment pieces—ideally ones that come with a lifetime guarantee.

Change may be the only constant this weekend—especially on Sunday when creatrix Venus shares a flight path with mad scientist Uranus.

Embrace it! Paired together, Venus and Uranus can whip up a heavenly hybrid of art and innovation. If you're stuck in a rut, gather your hive mind and brainstorm your way out of that hole. With love planet Venus logged in to techie Uranus' network, dating apps will be lit, and couples may feel boldly experimental this weekend.

The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York...
Read More
More from the author:
What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?
Check out Astrology Fundamentals
Become the master of your own destiny and create real, meaningful change in your life with this out-of-this-world course taught by the amazing AstroTwins.
View the class
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional...
Read More

More On This Topic

Spirituality

Do You Remember Numbers In Your Dreams? Here's What They Mean

Anna-Karin Bjorklund, M.A.
Do You Remember Numbers In Your Dreams? Here's What They Mean
Spirituality

Lunar & Solar Eclipses 101: The Dos & Don'ts + What They Mean For You

The AstroTwins
Lunar & Solar Eclipses 101: The Dos & Don'ts + What They Mean For You
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Functional Food

This Much Olive Oil A Day May Reduce Heart Disease, Study Finds

Abby Moore
This Much Olive Oil A Day May Reduce Heart Disease, Study Finds
Home

Can Coronavirus Spread On Reusable Cups & Bottles? An Immunologist Explains

Abby Moore
Can Coronavirus Spread On Reusable Cups & Bottles? An Immunologist Explains
Functional Food

15 Innovative, Plant-Based Ways To Substitute Eggs In Cooking & Baking

Sarah Regan
15 Innovative, Plant-Based Ways To Substitute Eggs In Cooking & Baking
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

The Ultimate Healthy Pizza Crust Recipe (& It's Delightfully Doughy)

Danielle Walker
The Ultimate Healthy Pizza Crust Recipe (& It's Delightfully Doughy)
Functional Food

This Nut Is Now Considered A Complete Source Of Plant-Based Protein

Abby Moore
This Nut Is Now Considered A Complete Source Of Plant-Based Protein
Integrative Health

No, Hemp Oil Will Not Make You Feel High — Here's Why

Julia Guerra
No, Hemp Oil Will Not Make You Feel High — Here's Why
Integrative Health

5 Things To Know About Hand Sanitizer, From A Doctor

Sarah Regan
5 Things To Know About Hand Sanitizer, From A Doctor
Integrative Health

The One Thing A Gastroenterologist Recommends For Optimal Gut Health

Will Bulsiewicz, M.D., MSCI
The One Thing A Gastroenterologist Recommends For Optimal Gut Health
Recipes

Need A Low-Carb Dinner? Try This Yummy Keto Chicken & Dumpling Soup

Rocco DiSpirito
Need A Low-Carb Dinner? Try This Yummy Keto Chicken & Dumpling Soup
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/march-2-8-2020-weekly-horoscope-by-astrotwins

Your article and new folder have been saved!