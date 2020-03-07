Your Weekly Horoscope Is In & It Has A Big Call To Action

That's when Mercury will slip back one space on the game board, retreating from esoteric Pisces into "all hands on deck" Aquarius for the final five days of its backspin. Hold off on any major recruiting for your supergroup until Mercury corrects course next Monday, March 9. Instead, reconnect to collaborators from your past. Joining forces for a second (or seventh) time can bring another smash hit.

Also on Wednesday, Venus breaks ground in tender, tactile Taurus, bringing a slow and sensual rhythm to our lives. Venus is right at home in the bullpen—along with Libra, this is one of the two signs the love planet rules. Between now and April 3, we'll connect through common values. Attraction is essential, but it's not enough. A shared ethical code and view of what's important will be the bonding agent. Romantically, Venus in Taurus can make us all a touch old-fashioned, placing a high premium on comfortable, consistent companionship. And check your spending! During this decadent cycle, our appetites for luxury can be insatiable. If those limited-edition sneakers or the signed artwork are in your budget, enjoy! But note that Venus in Taurus wants us to reach for investment pieces—ideally ones that come with a lifetime guarantee.