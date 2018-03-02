mindbodygreen

Close banner
Parenting

6 Things You Need To Know Today (March 2, 2018)

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
6 Things You Need To Know Today (March 2, 2018)

Photo by Prastika Herlianti

March 2, 2018

1. Want your child to succeed? Let them play more.

Sometimes it's easy to get freaked out about a future in which robots may be taking all of our jobs. But according to new research, by engaging in creative play outside, kids develop emotional intelligence and empathy—two qualities that can never be replaced by automation. (Quartz)

2. Uber wants you to get to your doctor appointment on time.

The car service recently teamed up with health care organizations to help out the 3.6 million Americans who miss medical appointments due to lack of transportation every year. Uber Health will let customers order a car up to a month in advance, and those who don't use a smartphone will be able to use the service too. (NPR)

Article continues below

3. This company specializes in bottling the smell of your favorite people.

A mother/son duo set out to recreate the scent of their beloved father and husband who passed in 2007. After lots of trial and error, they worked with scientists to figure out how to create scents with the clothes and possessions of your loved ones. Their mission is to help other people cope with loss both permanent and temporary by tapping into the olfactory nerve—our strongest sensory window into memory. (Atlas Obscura)

4. Lacoste is bringing attention to endangered animals.

Their iconic crocodile logo is taking a hiatus in their latest limited line. Instead, 10 endangered animals will be featured, including the Javan rhino, Burmese roofed turtle, and California condor. Lacoste will release each version of the shirt in the amount that corresponds to the number of animals left in the wild, meaning, for instance, there will be only 350 shirts featuring the Sumatran tiger. (AdAge)

Article continues below

5. Your microbiome may influence your child's weight.

A new study on 935 mother/infant pairs showed that babies born to overweight mothers were three times more likely to be overweight. It also revealed that if babies were born to overweight mothers via C-section, that number shoots up to five times more likely. The culprit? Likely the amount and diversity of bacteria passed from mom to baby. (NYT)

6. Malibu just passed a new eco-friendly law.

Earlier this week, the Malibu California City Council voted to ban plastic straws and cutlery in public restaurants in an effort to clean up clogged coastlines. "If people could see all the plastics that we find on a daily basis, I think everyone would be supportive of this ban," said one city councilwoman. (Hollywood Reporter)

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Love

How To Get Your Partner To Do More Around The House, For Real

Kelly Gonsalves
How To Get Your Partner To Do More Around The House, For Real
Sex

Turned On By Intellectual Conversation? You May Be Sapiosexual

Mary Retta
Turned On By Intellectual Conversation? You May Be Sapiosexual
$39.99

Aim True: A 21-Day Journey

With Kathryn Budig
Aim True: A 21-Day Journey
Functional Food

Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize

Abby Moore
Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize
Beauty

We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion

Alexandra Engler
We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion
Nature

Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"

Emma Loewe
Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"
More Relationships

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week

The AstroTwins
The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week
Food Trends

9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals

Laura Lea Bryant
9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals
Food Trends

How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19

Melissa Hartwig Urban
How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19
Recipes

Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter

Eliza Sullivan
Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter
Functional Food

This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs
Functional Food

The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat

Abby Moore
The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/march-2-2018-health-news-you-need-to-know

Your article and new folder have been saved!