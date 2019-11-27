According to the map, nations like Canada, Great Britain, Switzerland, and the Netherlands have higher scores for food sustainability, while India, Bangladesh, and Jordan had lower scores. According to the study, India is also among the nations whose score has fallen over the last ten years.

The researchers were determined not to only evaluate based on environmental sustainability, but also in a way that takes further factors into account. They also acknowledge how these scores will continue to change over time.

"The food system is probably the largest employer in the world, so the sustainability of food systems is also about the economic and social contributions of those hundreds of thousands of people and enterprises,” said Christophe Béné, the study's lead author and senior policy expert at CIAT.