Using alternative layers of Manuka honey and surgical mesh, they were able to create a natural antibiotic barrier, which helped prevent infections such as MRSA, Staphylococcus, and E. coli.

The researchers fit 16 layers of alternating mesh and honey into mere nanometers to create the technology, which was tested in lab in vitro applications. These so-called nano-layers of the honey between the mesh created an "electrostatic nano-coating" that actively fought bacteria for three weeks by slowly releasing the honey.

Though only lab tests, these results offer promising evidence for the application of this technology after operations. But there is a fine line for the use of honey in this way:

"Too little honey and it won't be enough to fight the infection but too much honey can kill the cells," said Piergiorgio Gentile, Ph.D., lead author and a biomedical engineer at Newcastle University. "By creating this 16-layer 'charged sandwich' we were able to make sure the honey was released in a controlled way."