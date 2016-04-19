6 Strategies For Manifesting Your Dream Job

As a professional career strategist, I often hear from clients, “This is the job I’d love to have, but I don’t think I’m qualified for it.”

Here’s my take on it: If you feel a calling to a particular job—and a level of self-awareness that gives you pause—recognize that part of you is perfectly aligned with that career path. The trick is figuring out how to identify the barriers and work around them in order to get to your dream job and fulfill that calling.

Are you immediately thrown by the words “dream” and “job” in the same sentence? Apologies for the shock, but it comes with some pretty important news: