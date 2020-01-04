Kristian Henderson On Supporting Clean, Black-Owned Brands

A couple of things were all magically happening at the same time. My background is in public health, and I worked in hospital administration. My research interest has always been health disparity, particularly looking at black women and why our health outcomes seem to be worse even when you control for things like age, insurance, and income. It was challenging to me, and I wanted to figure out what was happening. Then I came across this emerging body of literature looking at the environmental risks that are in our beauty care products and how that might be a culprit for some of the things that black women are suffering from, like fibroids or fertility issues.

At the same time, I just happened to be going on my own personal wellness journey, trying to be more conscientious about what I was eating, the products I was using, and moving my body. So I said, I want to do an even better job at selecting products that are natural and organic.

I started BLK+GRN with the goal of trying to make it easier for people to shop with their values of trying to support black-owned brands while also trying to find natural and green brands. So, it has the health imperative and the economic imperative. It's really trying to solve a couple of problems at the same time.