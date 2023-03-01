Registered nurse Jasmin Carrasco, BSN, who practices at Belle Vie Wellness & Medical Aesthetics, posted a really helpful TikTok video on the subject in which she explained lip anatommy (I just love it when science and beauty intertwine like this.) Lips have what’s called a vermilion border, which is simply where the facial skin connects with our lip skin. This is what we think of when we think of our natural lip line. We also have tubercles, which are the pillow-y areas of the lip.

“A double lip line is an area of skin that has a little less support compared to the pillows of fat and the connection of skin at the vermillion border,” she says, noting that it’s a “transition area” between the tubercles and vermillion line. Essentially it’s just a small portion of skin that has the coloring of lips, but doesn’t have the fat pads under to alter the shape.

But if you want to achieve natural-looking fullness, it can actually come in handy: With a simple technique tweak, you can create a soft pout pretty effortlessly—and just by using makeup basics. This has become my daily lip routine, and it requires minimal touch-ups throughout the day.