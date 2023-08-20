There are many facial changes that happen as we get older. Specifically in the lip area, these changes can be attributed to loss of collagen, fat, lipids, and humectants like hyaluronic acid1 . When the natural reserve of these start to decline or the production of these starts slowing down, the skin will appear less plump and soft.

One of the primary drivers is fat loss. The lips have four fat pads that sit under the skin that make up the shape of lips as we know them. How and to what extent folks lose fat varies quite a bit, but starting at some point in your 20s this change will start happening.

Collagen and hyaluronic acid also play a role. Collagen is the skin’s primary structural protein, and it’s what keeps skin firm, strong, and lifted. The protein is why lips hold shape. Without collagen, the skin can sag, develop fine lines, and deflate.

Hyaluronic acid is another important element of skin aging. The humectant is found all over the body—but most notably in the epidermis. In fact, 50% of our body’s supply of HA is found in the skin. But like collagen, we lose our ability to produce it as effectively as the years go on. Without it, the skin becomes more chapped, flaky, and loses suppleness.