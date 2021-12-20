3 Easy Makeup Tips Everyone Should Know According To This Pro

Somehow, I’ve ended up in a corner of TikTok that can only be described as “the most complicated makeup tutorials known to man.” Every time I open the app to scroll, I’m met with faces dotted with pigments and come with instructions that rival pro-level paint-by-numbers. I’m someone who has worked in the beauty industry for several years now (and grew up loving makeup), and yet their routines leave me feeling like a novice.

But as global makeup artist and wellness influencer Alexandria Gilleo reminded me on today’s episode of Clean Beauty School, “we don’t need to over-complicate beauty. It can be something that we just do for fun.” instantly I felt better about my finger-painted makeup and easy-breezy aesthetic. “I always tell people to go for soft additions that will enhance your look,” she says.

In this (very fun!) chat, we talked about her favorite makeup looks right now, how she preps skin, and easy tips everyone can follow.