I Stopped Wearing Makeup To Work For A Year. Here's What Really Happened

During my first few months living in New York City, I was confronted with an influx of cystic acne and blackheads. The new blend of air pollution, humidity, and sticky subway rides on top of the now-needed arsenal of foundations and concealers, which are packed with chemicals and hormone-disrupters, left me with more acne than I'd ever had before.

My first instinct was to mask my skin's symptoms under a mask of makeup, but a little voice in my head told me that packing on the products wasn't the solution. In fact, it only exacerbated the problem.

I'd once had a dermatologist spill her tried-and-tested skin care secrets, and going foundation-free as often as possible was at the top of her list. She made it clear breakouts would never have the chance to heal if they're regularly smothered in pore-clogging makeup. So I knew what I needed to do: It was time to stop wearing makeup—including foundations, concealers, blushes, bronzers, the works—until my skin cleared up.

The decision to temporarily bid farewell to my makeup bag was never intended to last any longer than it had to. As someone with a rather ruddy complexion and uber-sensitivity, the idea of showing up to work barefaced terrified me. It's one thing to go au naturel on the weekend with my friends. It's another thing to face a room full of colleagues and clients makeup-free.